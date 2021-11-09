CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild for now, cold front late Wednesday

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day is starting off cloudy in North Texas with mild conditions. The clouds should clear out around midday leaving plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will offer a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day and...

www.dallasnews.com

