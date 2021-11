Lewis Hamilton resurrected his fading hopes of beating Max Verstappen to the world championship title by qualifying first for Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton will be slung back five places for Sunday’s main event after Mercedes changed his engine for the fifth time this season.But with the new power unit strapped in the back of his car, Hamilton sent out a defiant message to Verstappen by taking top spot, 0.438 seconds clear of his Red Bull rival.Hamilton’s Silver Arrows teammate Valtteri Bottas will line up third ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.Hamilton, 19...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO