Estimated reading time 11 minutes, 59 seconds. While there are plenty of great reasons to have an intuitive and expeditious quick-start procedure, getting the air conditioning up and running on a mid-August day in Mississippi is as good as any I’ve heard. Fortunately our helicopter of choice for the day was an Airbus H145 D3, the first example of the five-bladed helicopter in North America and configured as a demonstrator for the UH-72B Lakota. With one of the quickest starts of any twin on the market, we were ready to go skids up in remarkably short order.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO