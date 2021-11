This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Adam Larsson is back in town for the first time with the Kraken as an assistant captain after he signed a four-year free-agent deal with the expansion club this summer. When Larsson came to Oilers from New Jersey in that surprising 2016 trade for Taylor Hall there was a howl throughout Oilers nation. But Larsson was a terrific, beloved shutdown blueliner who played with a hard edge through 329 games here. He deserves a healthy video tribute for his five years as an Oiler.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO