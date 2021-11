One of the sixth graders in my small class of 26 students has a huge impact on the vibe of the class. She is disruptive, argues with me and with other students. She complains about every project and assignment that we do. On days she is absent, my students get along better, and the day just generally goes better. My other students have commented that it’s so nice when Lexie (not her real name) isn’t here. I want my class to be positive and accepting of each other, but I also understand how they feel. How do I handle this?

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO