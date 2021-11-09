GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines

A plethora of UK Data with Greater Attention Placed on Inflation. A fresh YTD low for cable, having broken through the 1.3400 handle. However, this has largely been a USD story, given that EUR/GBP remained largely muted throughout the week. FX markets paid attention to the blowout US CPI report, which in turn, makes it harder to stick behind the transitory argument, particularly with inflationary pressures seen to be broadening out. That being said, with the Federal Reserve adding flexibility to its QE taper, this does raise the prospect that the Fed could look to taper at a quicker pace, should data remain firm.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO