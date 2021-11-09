CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines

By Richard Snow
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRisks to the downside present themselves via the 1.3515 mark, then the lower bound of the descending channel which coincides with the 1.3410 mark. The weekly chart helps...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

actionforex.com

GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD dropped to 1.3351 last week and break of 1.3410 low confirmed resumption of whole fall from 1.4248. But as a temporary low was formed, initial bias is neutral this week first. Upside of recovery should be limited below 1.3606 resistance to bring another fall. Break of 1.3351 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3164 fibonacci level.
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Mixed, Depending on Counterparty. USD/CAD put in a strong move on the back of the US Dollar breakout to fresh yearly highs, with scope for bullish continuation in the pair which would be bearish for the Canadian Dollar. CAD/JPY, however, has pulled back in a strong...
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD Setups

The weekly chart highlights the potential target zone of a successful channel breakdown which appears via the 1.3200 – 1.3280 zone (red rectangle). The next significant level of resistance appears some way down the road at 1.2770 which is more of a longer term target. The EUR/GBP charting landscape is...
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Can renewed Brexit optimism save the pound?

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Recovery time? UK inflation and jobs data could counter dollar surge. GBP/USD has been extending its decline in response to high US inflation data. Highest since 1990 – US inflation has hit 6.2%, reaching not only a historic peak but also sending the dollar substantially higher. The mix of Brexit acrimony and disappointing UK growth figures contributed to a downfall for GBP/USD. What's next? Critical data for the subsequent rate decisions stand out in the upcoming week. Read more...
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.25; (P) 153.00; (R1) 153.41;. GBP/JPY’s fall from 158.19 is still in progress and deeper decline would be seen to 148.93 structural support level. On the upside, break of 154.63 minor resistance will revive near term bullishness and turn bias back to the upside for 158.19 high.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Cable is consolidating above new 11-month low

Bears are taking a breather in early Friday after hitting new 11-month low, as traders collect profits from almost 1.4% drop in past two days. Upticks are expected to offer better levels to re-enter bearish market, as weekly studies remain in full bearish setup and the pair is on track for the third consecutive weekly fall, although bears require weekly close below former low at 1.3411 (Sep 29) to confirm negative stance and signal bearish continuation which could extend towards 1.3200 (weekly cloud base).
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Buried In Bearish Territory

The pound continues to retreat after Britain’s growth fell short of expectations in Q3. A break below September’s low at 1.3420 has invalidated the latest rebound, putting buyers on the defensive once again. The RSI’s double bottom in the oversold area may ease the bearish push momentarily. A bounce could...
DailyFx

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure From the US Dollar and Article 16 Fears

Little support seen for GBP/USD. EU/UK discussions continue over NI protocol. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The US dollar continues to dominate price action in the FX-space, leaving a range of currencies at the risk of making multi-month and multi-year lows, including GBP/USD. The latest US dollar rally, sparked by data showing US inflation at a 30-year high, has pushed cable back below 1.3400, leaving the pair at risk of further losses with little technical support seen.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation

Gold prices surge despite hawkish shift in rates outlook, stronger US Dollar. Markets may be worried that the Fed remains behind the curve on inflation. Breaking immediate resistance may set the stage for a rise above $1900/oz. Gold prices are trading near five-month highs having surged mid-week as October’s US...
DailyFx

GBP Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets to Fresh 2021 Lows, Consolidation Ahead

A plethora of UK Data with Greater Attention Placed on Inflation. A fresh YTD low for cable, having broken through the 1.3400 handle. However, this has largely been a USD story, given that EUR/GBP remained largely muted throughout the week. FX markets paid attention to the blowout US CPI report, which in turn, makes it harder to stick behind the transitory argument, particularly with inflationary pressures seen to be broadening out. That being said, with the Federal Reserve adding flexibility to its QE taper, this does raise the prospect that the Fed could look to taper at a quicker pace, should data remain firm.
The Independent

Push to regain lost pandemic ground falters as FTSE falls

London’s top index ended a strong two-day winning streak on Friday but still closed higher than it had a week earlier.Having pushed to a 21-month high earlier in the day, and got very close to its pre-pandemic level, the FTSE 100 dropped sharply a little while later.The index was at one point just 1.2 points off its February 21 2020 score of 7,404 but ended up giving back all those gains, ending at 7,348.It was a drop on the day of 36 points, or 0.5%.Yet after a strong Thursday, and an even stronger Wednesday, investors had little to be sour...
DailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Correction or Reversal as Prices Fall From ATH?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices retreat back to trendline support,. Ether (ETH/USD) and other major cryptocurrency follow suite as rising yields support the greenback. Will COP26 and inflation expectations hinder Bitcoin’s ability to climb higher?. Bitcoin, inflation & COP26. Bitcoin prices have continued to retreat from Wednesday’s ATH at around $69,093 as...
DailyFx

Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar

A standout for performance in a market lacking for traction is follow through on the Dollar’s critical, mid-week bullish breakout. Top scheduled event risk through Friday is the United States’ UofM consumer confidence survey, but its impact may depend on the market’s attention around rate forecasts. Perhaps it is the...
DailyFx

Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength

Gold (XAU/USD) remain supported as inflation expectations weigh on risk sentiment. Inflation, COP26 and global interest rates remain key catalysts for price action. Fed interest rate decision and remain key catalysts for Gold prices. To Learn More About How to Trade Gold & Other Commodities, Visit DailyFX Education. After six...
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Turning Back Towards Support

To start the month WTI crude oil snapped the upward channel dating to the August low, and then tested the underside parallel of the pattern to start the week. The failure to recapture the channel and new highs has oil falling back lower. Snapping channel structures doesn’t in of itself mean a trend change, but can signify that a corrective period is underway.
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 11 Nov 2021 00:54GMT. Resumption of a downtrend. 1.3469 - Prev. hourly sup (now res). 1.3425 - Last Fri's low (now res). 1.3401 - Wed's 10-month low. 1.3360 - 1.618 times ext. of 1.3815-1.3606 FM 1.3698. 1.3306 - 100% ext. of 1.4250-1.3573 FM 1.3983. GBP/USD - 1.3411....
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates

Gold prices shot higher overnight as traders digested a much hotter-than-expected inflation print out of the United States. The October consumer price index (CPI) revealed the highest annual rate of inflation in over 20 years at 6.2% y/y. That was an 0.8% increase from last month’s annual reading. Analysts expected a 5.8% figure.
