Citi Downgrades Livent Corp. (LTHM) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar downgraded Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pitney-Bowes (PBI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pitney-Bowes (NYSE: PBI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Assured Guaranty (AGO) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Consolidated Edison (ED) Declares $0.775 Quarterly Dividend; 4.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.775 per share, or $3.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

New York City REIT Inc. (NYC) Reports Q3 EPS of ($0.85)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New York City REIT Inc. (NYSE: NYC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.85). Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $14.98 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on New York...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Shyft Group (SHYF) Declares $0.025 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $0.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dow (DOW) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dow (NYSE: DOW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Phillips 66 (PSX) Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.2% to $0.92; 4.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, or $3.68 annualized. This is a 2.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.90. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carlisle Cos. (NYSE: CSL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.4% to $0.85; 5.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, or $3.4 annualized. This is a 2.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.83. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target (NYSE: TGT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Home Bancshares (HOMB) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lindsay (LNN) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vulcan Materials (VMC) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

New America High Income Fund (HYB) Declares $.05 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New America High Income Fund (NYSE: HYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades American Water (AWK) to Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Insoo Kim downgraded American Water (NYSE: AWK) from Buy to Neutral. The analyst cited: "1) view limited upside to absolute and relative valuations after outperformance, with the current price...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Huntington Ingalls (HII) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Atlantic Equities Downgrades Walt Disney (DIS) to Neutral

Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber downgraded Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

B.Riley Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Neutral

B.Riley analyst Susan Anderson downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

B.Riley Downgrades Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Neutral

B.Riley analyst Marc Wiesenberger downgraded Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

