Citi Downgrades Livent Corp. (LTHM) to Neutral

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Pitney-Bowes (NYSE: PBI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.775 per share, or $3.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
New York City REIT Inc. (NYSE: NYC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.85). Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $14.98 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on New York...
The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $0.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Dow (NYSE: DOW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2021.
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, or $3.68 annualized. This is a 2.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.90. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders...
Carlisle Cos. (NYSE: CSL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, or $3.4 annualized. This is a 2.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.83. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to...
Target (NYSE: TGT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with...
Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021,...
New America High Income Fund (NYSE: HYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an...
Goldman Sachs analyst Insoo Kim downgraded American Water (NYSE: AWK) from Buy to Neutral. The analyst cited: "1) view limited upside to absolute and relative valuations after outperformance, with the current price...
