Belstadt defense challenges forensics

Attorney Michelle G Bergevin, center, and co-counsel, left, listen to prosecution's opening remarks Monday during the murder trial of defendant Joseph H. Belstadt, right, who is accused of the 1993 death of Mandy Steingasser. JAMES NEISS PHOTO

In her opening statement to a Niagara County Court jury, Joseph Belstadt's defense attorney told the six men and six women hearing the murder case against him, "The only thing the evidence is going to show you is that Joe (Belstadt) gave Mandy Steingasser a ride. That's all,"

Exactly two weeks later, on Monday, defense attorney, Michelle Bergevin hammered that point again in a blistering cross-examination of retired Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Lab serologist Mark Henderson. Henderson, testified for 9 hours, beginning mid-morning Friday and wrapping up mid-afternoon Monday.

Henderson had offered an opinion during his direct testimony that one of two pubic hairs, from Steingasser, recovered in the passenger side back seat of Belstadt's car, had been removed by force.

"Hair doesn't fall out with that amount of tissue on it," Henderson told prosecutor John Granchelli.

In her cross-examination, Bergevin challenged Henderson by suggesting that other experts in the area of hair and fiber analysis would not share his opinion. And she confused Henderson over some apparent inaccuracies in dates contained in a June 2019 affidavit that that he gave to prosecutors describing how he handled hair evidence in the case.

Niagara County prosecutors have maintained that DNA evidence taken from the pubic hairs found in Belstadt's car provided the impetus to finally charge the North Tonawanda man with the 28-year-old cold case murder of Steingasser.

Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser’s murder in April 2018. He faces a single count of second-degree murder.

In their opening statements, prosecutors said the discovery of additional trace evidence prompted investigators to do more testing in 2017, using more sophisticated DNA technologies that weren’t available in 1993.

Yet in her continuing cross-examination of Henderson, Bergevin got the forensic scientist to admit that he found no fiber's from the carpeting in Belstadt's car on Steingasser's bra, including the hooks and clasps, nor on her jeans.

"No. Nothing of significance," Henderson said.

Henderson also testified that although paint chips of similar color were found on both Steingasser's jeans and in the trunk of Belstadt's car, because "there were so many paint chips", he didn't conduct any further examination. Make-up found in Belstadt's car also failed to match Steingasser's make-up, according to Henderson.

Under questioning from Bergevin, Henderson testified that he found no DNA from Belstadt on Steingasser's clothing and no DNA from Steingasser in the suspect's car, other than the two pubic hairs.

Steingasser, 17, was last seen getting into Belstadt’s car in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993.

Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to the Myers Lake area in Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover’s lane. Once there, prosecutors say Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.

Carolyn Steingasser Tucker, Mandy's cousin, testified Monday that she missed classes at North Tonawanda High School in the weeks immediately after Mandy's disappearance. When she returned to school in mid-October, she and friend confronted Belstadt outside the school's cafeteria.

Tucker said her friend grabbed Belstadt by his shirt and pushed him against a wall.

"She said, 'What did you do with Mandy?'," Tucker said.

Tucker testified that Belstadt told them, "I didn't do anything. I gave her a ride home and when we got to Memorial Pool, she decided she didn't want to go home and I dropped her off."

After her disappearance, Steingasser's remains were discovered on Oct. 25, 1993, in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake, in Bond Lake Park in Lewiston.

If Belstadt is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $250,000 bail.

The trial will resume later today