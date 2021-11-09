As Canadians cross over, border community leaders call for end to PCR test requirement

Local border bridges are now open to non-essential traffic in both the U.S. and Canada but the battle isn't over for local officials who stepped up their fight Monday against PCR test requirements for those entering Canada.

“For the last 19 months all of us have been admonished to follow the science," Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) said. "Science tells us that the vaccine is highly effective in keeping people from getting and giving COVID. Requiring a test is a redundant and costly requirement for those fully vaccinated and it presents an unnecessary obstacle to returning a pre-pandemic flow of people across the border which benefits the economies of both nations.”

The border closure order was originally enacted 20 months ago and border communities, border residents and border businesses have paid a heavy price, according to municipal leaders. With the border reopening, border community leaders spoke passionately Monday about the need to return to normal and the need to eliminate Canadian PCR tests that are unfair, expensive and not justified by science. Beyond that, all the speakers were united in the message that the closure of the land border and expensive tests have been, and are a question of economic equity, while also acting as a continued barrier to recovery.

“While everyone wants travelers to be safe and be mindful of public health standards, if our push for vaccination, on both sides of the border, means anything, then let’s respect and incentivize those who have responded to the call to be vaccinated and simplify the land border crossing to showing your full vaccine status … period,” Mayor Robert Restaino said.

Added Mayor Jim Diodati, Niagara Falls, Ont., “In Niagara Falls, we are like one city divided by international border. With vaccination rates among the highest in the world, it’s time to allow our families, friends and visitors who are fully vaccinated the ease of safe travel that we once enjoyed.”

As an example, Higgins office said hockey stadiums are now open at 100 percent capacity but a fully vaccinated family of four faces an $800 testing bill just to drive over the border in their own car. This unscientific approach must end given that random testing over the past few months has demonstrated there is no risk to ending the pre-testing.

In a second press conference on Monday, Higgins joined Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz as well as Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara, Tom Kucharski of Invest Buffalo Niagara and Mary Roberts of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House in welcoming Canadians back to Western New York. The event, held in the Greatbatch Pavilion on the Martin House estate, commemorated the long-awaited resumption of bi-national travel and commerce that officials had advocated on behalf for months.

“The interconnected relationship between Western New York and our Canadian neighbors cannot be overstated,” Higgins said. “We are business colleagues, trading partners, friends and family. We own property on opposite sides of the border, share restaurants, cultural destinations, and retail stores, travel out of cross-border airports, and cheer on each other’s sports teams. This long overdue opening represents a homecoming for people living in border communities. Both countries have suffered economically as a result of the pandemic. Returning to a robust cross-border exchange will help with recovery.”

The speakers noted the re-opening of the border presents Western New York with the chance to show renewed appreciation to Canadian visitors and customers and bring them up to date on the exciting changes that have taken place in the region over the last couple of years.

“Erie County has a particularly close relationship with Canada and not just in the geographical sense," Poloncarz said. “Canadian business is a large part of our economy, and visitors from north of the border have been enjoying our sporting events, shopping malls, restaurants, and festivals for generations. Re-opening the border restores this relationship and removes the constrictions we’ve all been under for nearly two years. We welcome our Canadian friends back and wish them safe and happy travel as they return!”