CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Last Aspen Ski Bums Are About to Get Evicted

By Heather Hansman
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Powder Days is the November pick for the Outside Book Club. You can learn more about the book club here, or join...

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Depleted workforce, housing plague Aspen as ski season looms

It’s the housing shortage, stupid. That’s the chief culprit for the labor woes hitting Aspen and other mountain-town communities in the West, anyone will tell you. The shortage has made it even more difficult for local employers — whether they need people to fit ski boots or pour cocktails — to find workers, and it will be here when the ski lifts begin cranking later in November.
ASPEN, CO
outsidemagazine

Resort Guide 2022 Is Here: These Are the Top 20 Resorts in the West

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. It’s that time of the year again, when SKI releases the results of our annual Reader Resort Survey ranking the top ski resorts in North America. And after the pandemic season we all made it through, it was anyone’s guess which resorts were going to come out on top. In the West, where travel was less restricted, many of you said that you made most, if not all, of your typical ski trips—aside from Canada, as borders were closed. That said, we did see a bump in responses for smaller, independent resorts, and more appreciative comments about them, as well.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

This Winter Might Be Almost Normal on the Ski Slopes

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Remember last winter? That was weird. Even so, despite a global pandemic, skiing somehow still happened in the U.S. People wore face coverings and spaced apart in lift lines, chairlifts and gondolas were loaded at half capacity, and indoor lodges were mostly closed. This winter, we’ll see a kind of skiing that feels almost pre-pandemic.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

Yes, You Can Stay in a Ski Town for Under $100 a Night

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Ski trips don’t have to drain your bank account. After all, ski bums have existed for generations by sleeping on friends’ couches or in cars parked in the base-area lot. But let’s say you’d like a real bed. That’s not asking too much. And perhaps you’d prefer if that bed is closish to the hill, since that’s what you came to ski after all. Throw in a free hot breakfast and a place to stash your gear overnight and you’re one happy guest. What if we told you all of that was possible on a budget? Yep, you can stay a short jaunt from the lifts at world-class resorts for less than $100 a night, and you don’t even have to sleep on a couch. You just need to know where to look.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Ski Area#Powder Days#The Outside Book Club#Facebook#Swiss#Camelot
ABC4

A beginner’s guide to getting into ski season in Utah

(ABC4) –  It’s time. And no, this isn’t a reference to Mariah Carey’s insistence that the start of November be considered the beginning of the Christmas season. It’s time for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts to get their equipment out of storage, try on their winter jackets and pants to make sure they still fit and […]
UTAH STATE
Denver Post

Surge in outdoor recreation in Colorado last year not enough to offset ski resort closures

Coloradans took to the outdoors in droves last year, escaping the confines of home quarantines, reconnecting with nature and exercising out all hose frustrations. But at the end of the day, all that increased activity, including from out-of-state visitors, couldn’t prevent a steep drop in both spending and employment in the state’s outdoor recreation industry.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
CBS Denver

Amtrak Winter Park Express Returns For Another Season

(CBS4) – The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season. Amtrak announced in a tweet earlier this week that tickets are on sale now. All aboard the #Amtrak Winter Park Express! Your ticket between Denver and the foot of the slopes at Winter Park Resort, voted North America’s best ski resort and Colorado’s top adventure town. Tickets go on sale today! #winterparkresort Learn more: https://t.co/VjFb3sUF9I pic.twitter.com/ufBdLJaENR — Amtrak (@Amtrak) November 9, 2021 The Amtrak Winter Park Express takes passengers between Union Station in Denver and Winter Park Resort. It will start making runs on Jan. 14 and will be operating on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 3. One-way fares begin at $29, with no extra charge for skis or snowboards. Fares for kids 12 and under are half-price. Winter Park is scheduled to open for the season to skiers on Nov. 17.
DENVER, CO
upr.org

Climate change forces ski resorts to get creative

Utah is known for its dry, powdery snow. The absence of humidity in the air gives skiers and snowboarders what Utah calls “The Greatest Snow on Earth”, but Jordan Smith, director of the Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism at Utah State, said climate change is affecting snow quality. “The...
ENVIRONMENT
The Spokesman-Review

Spokane ski swap draws long line of customers as other swaps get canceled by pandemic

Well over 100 people were standing or sitting in line Friday afternoon to get “first pick” at the Spokane area’s largest ski swap. Several area ski swaps, including the annual Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol swap, were canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spokane Ski and Snowboard Expo at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center is filling the gap.
SPOKANE, WA
outsidemagazine

These Are the Most Stunning Triathlons in the World

One of the coolest things about the sport of triathlon is that you get to see a unique perspective of a place. Although the goal is typically to get to the finish line as fast as possible, how much better is a race when you have those incredibly scenic triathlon, pinch-me, “wow, this is beautiful” moments along the way?
CYCLING
Dirt

Aussie Domino’s Pizza Exec Trades Aspen Ski Chalet for $20.9 Million Bel Air Villa

Click here to read the full article. Pizza pie mogul Don Meij is trading his rustic-chic Colorado mountain lodge in for a decidedly larger and glitzier California mansion. Property records reveal the longtime head of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises — the Australian-owned master franchise holder for the company in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark and Taiwan — and his wife Jenny have picked up a sprawling Tuscan-style estate in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, paying nearly $21 million. Meanwhile, the couple’s former home in the mountains of Aspen has just sold for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoweek.com

20 Great Crossovers for Getting to the Ski Lodge This Winter

It’s that time of year: The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping, and the pumpkins are heading to the compost pile. As the chillier weather sets in, it’s the perfect excuse to pick up a new sled and start planning for your holiday ski vacation. Even if you don’t hit the slopes, the après-ski alone—the relaxing break from the bustle of modern life—makes the winter resort outing totally worth it. We’ve thought about all the different ways to get to your favorite resort town, so without further ado, check out 20 crossovers that are perfect for a ski trip.
CARS
outsidemagazine

The Best Winter Kids’ Gear of 2022

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. Terramar 2.0 Kids Ride Free Base Layers Set ($40) Getting kids into base layers they love is the foundation of a...
SHOPPING
Vail Daily

Aspen Skico insurer sues Johnson couple for $5.2 million over ski-selling scam

An insurance company is suing to collect just over $5.2 million from a couple criminally convicted of selling 13,000 pairs of skis belonging to Aspen Skiing Co. National Union Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh’s civil complaint, which was filed against Derek and Kerri Johnson on Wednesday in Denver federal court, said the pair should be held responsible for the seven-figure sum the carrier paid to Henry Crown and Co. and its subsidiary Skico.
ASPEN, CO
outsidemagazine

The Films We Can’t Wait to Stream from Banff’s Virtual Festival

It could be that we’ve recently arrived at an ideal viewing situation for film festivals. After holding virtual screenings during the pandemic, many festivals are coming back with hybrid programs that offer audiences the opportunity to choose between getting the full in-person experience or saving on a plane ticket and watching films a la carte from the comfort of their own couch. The latter isn’t a bad idea when it comes to the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, which returns October 30 through November 7 with such an abundance of films set in frigid locales that a heavy blanket should be required for viewings. There is skiing (so much skiing), ice climbing, ultrarunning, and a 1,200-mile hike on the appropriately named Ice Age Trail. Banff attendees can purchase tickets for individual in-person programs or tune into the virtual event with a full festival pass ($99) or rentals of individual programs and films ($12-$25). These world premieres are at the top of our list to check out this year (with, yes, a 16-pound weighted blanket).
MOVIES
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy