One of the bright spots of an otherwise gloomy day in a 23-16 loss at the New York Giants on Sunday was the Las Vegas Raiders’ run game. The run game, which has struggled for much of the season, came alive at MetLife. The Raiders had 117 yards on 20 carries, good for a strong 5.9 per carry average. Also, Pro Football Focus’ Week 9 grades reflect how good of a day it was for many key players involved in the ground game:

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO