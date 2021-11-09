Migrants try to break razor fence on Poland-Belarus border

The speaker of Sweden’s parliament tasked the leader of the Social Democratic Party on Thursday with trying to form a new government, which would make Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson the Scandinavian country’s first female prime minister, if she is successful.Parliament speaker Andreas Norlen said Andersson must indicate by Tuesday whether she can find enough support in the lower house of parliament, the 349-seat Riksdag, to form a Cabinet.Andersson, 54, was elected to lead the Social Democrats during their regular congress on Nov. 4, after Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced in August that he was resigning the party post. Lofven,...
