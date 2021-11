ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On November 10th, at 5:21 PM, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of New York Avenue for a report of a group of males making a music video next to the New York Avenue School. The 9-1-1 caller described two males that appeared to be in possession of a handgun. As officers arrived into the area, the males began to flee.Detectives Christopher Dodson and Eric Evans located a 17-year old leaving the area. As the detectives exited their vehicle, they approached the male and gave him verbal commands. The male admitted that he had a handgun in his waistband. The male was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of handgun loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition.

