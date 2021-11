SAN FRANCISCO — Eight consecutive losses wear on a team no matter the manner in which they occur, but, man, the Rockets keep finding frustrating ways to lose. Sunday’s 120-107 loss at Golden State was Houston’s largest margin of defeat in its winless five-game road trip out West, and it contained many of the same patterns as the previous letdowns. The Rockets played hard, competed with one of the league’s best teams, and ultimately couldn’t outrun their mistakes.

