European Tour rebranded, doubling total prize fund to $200M+

Now that their new full-length, Black Harvest (review here), has been released amid a flurry of (due) praise, London’s Green Lung have announced initial plans to take their gospel of British-countryside cultism to the people of the United Kingdom and beyond. If you missed them amid the many, many others included in the lineup announcement for Roadburn 2022 in the Netherlands, they’ll be there doing Black Harvest in full, which is pretty fancy, and they had previously been confirmed for Desertfest London 2022 as well, which should account nicely for that April 30 date at the Underworld in Camden Town. I would be greatly surprised if those two represented the only festivals the band will play in 2022. There’s a lot of year still to unfold. Like, all of it.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO