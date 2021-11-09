TRANSACTIONS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Bryan Baker off waivers from...

www.leadertimes.com

FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
fastphillysports.com

BRAVES TANKED TO WORLD SERIES WIN, JEALOUS AGENT BORAS SAYS!

Baseball’s most influential agent said the sport was the victim of a “competitive cancer” caused by teams unloading veterans to accumulate draft picks, and that the Atlanta Braves’ World Series title was a direct result of tanking. At the MLB GM meetings, Scott Boras backed the demands of the players’...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: It sure doesn’t sound like the Giants loved Kris Bryant

Remember a few months back when it seemed like a foregone conclusion Kris Bryant would eventually re-up with the San Francisco Giants? Yeah, not so much anymore. The longtime Chicago Cubs star finds himself very much in limbo right now after Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic made it pretty darned clear the Giants – and he – weren’t overly impressed by the former MVP this year.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Tigers officially become free agents

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books and for the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The conclusion of the 2021 season brings the start of the offseason, including free agency. On Wednesday, four Detroit Tigers officially became free agents. Those...
NFL
FanSided

4 players the Yankees waited far too long to pull the plug on

For almost two decades, the Yankees have shown an occasional tendency to wait too long to address situations with underachieving players. Whether they were homegrown products or free-agent signings, New York, as we know, likes to see its decisions through. For validation? To maintain the status quo? To avoid instilling...
MLB
CBS Boston

Alex Cora Says Eduardo Rodriguez Was Tipping His Pitches

BOSTON (CBS) — Eduardo Rodriguez may be among the most up-and-down pitchers in baseball. Alex Cora believes he knows why. The Red Sox manager was interviewed on WEEI this week, and said that tipping pitches continues to be a problem for the left-hander. (“Tipping” of course means offering some sign that indicates to hitters what pitch is coming.) “There were a few games there, now I can say it, people knew what was coming,” Cora said on WEEI. “We made a lot of adjustments with the hands.” Cora said he had real concerns about Rodriguez facing the Astros in the playoffs, as Houston...
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Sports
610AM Sports Radio

7 Astros named 2021 All-MLB finalists

Beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday, November 19 at 4 p.m. CT, fans may vote for their 2021 All-MLB choices at mlb.com/allmlb once every 24 hours. In addition, the ballot will be available in Spanish at lasmayores.com/todomlb.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Scott Boras thanks White Sox for making Carlos Rodon a free agent

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The White Sox did not make an $18.4 million qualifying offer to left-hander Carlos Rodon. To which Rodon’s agent, Scott Boras on Wednesday said, “Thank you.”. Speaking to reporters on an array of topics ranging from major league baseball’s expiring collective bargaining agreement to clients including Rodon,...
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Chicago White Sox

2021 Record: 93-69 First Place, AL Central. Team ERA: 3.73 (5th in MLB) Team OPS: .758 (7th in MLB) Do you remember 2008? Of course you do. Folks formed lines to purchase the iPhone 3G. Kanye West’s 808’s and Heartbreak was released. That year was also the last time the White Sox made a postseason appearance. After what seemed like a perpetual rebuild period, the White Sox ran away with the division title by remaining in first place for most of the 2021 season. The starting rotation proved to be a five-headed monster at least for the first half, including Carlos Rodon’s breakthrough season post-return from injury, including a no-hitter on April 14, making him the first MLB pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter within two years after having Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn, acquired during the 2020 offseason in a very “let’s win now” trade, led the entire team with 5.4 bWAR and was given a well-deserved two-year, $38 million contract extension. Yasmani Grandal’s wacky slash line has been dissected often, but let’s turn your attention to his second half explosion post-return from injury, where he posted a .337/.481/.673 line over 129 plate appearances. Picking up Liam Hendriks during the 2020 offseason was a splendid move, evident in his American League-leading 38 saves, then a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts against six unintentional walks over 71 innings. Rookie Gavin Sheets made a great impression, showcasing pure lefty power. Sheets hit 11 home runs with 34 RBIs over 54 games, and was especially effective against right-handed pitchers. Ryan Tepera also proved to be a worthy deadline acquisition, with a solid 2.50 ERA over 18 innings with the White Sox.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies begin offseason roster shakeup with buyouts of McCutchen and Herrera

The Phillies have begun the process of tightening their roster in preparation for what figures to be a busy winter as they look to put together a team that can break a 10-year postseason drought in 2022. The team on Wednesday declined 2022 options on the contracts of outfielders Andrew...
MLB

