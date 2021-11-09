Denver 72 Traffic Death Victims 2021 Record Update

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person was shot outside a Roseville bar overnight, and authorities are investigating. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. outside of the B-Dale Club on the 2100 block of Dale Street North. Police say that a 23-year-old man was shot during a fight outside involving a large number of people. The person told police that he remembers seeing a van drive by and then a muzzle flash. He said he realized he had been shot and got himself to Regions Hospital. He is listed in stable condition. Police say witnesses on the scene have been uncooperative, and that employees at the club said there was a “release from prison party” being held there. No one is currently in custody, but police did recover a firearm from the scene. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis

ROSEVILLE, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO