Virus deaths in Russia hit daily record after work limits

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator, has warned that "nuclear superpower" Russia could be dragged into the escalating border crisis with Brussels. The Belarusian leader said on Tuesday he did not want armed confrontation, but claimed his Russian allies could be drawn into the row over migrants on the border with Poland.
An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border.
Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine."
"We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference.
"Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
A newly announced deal that could see Washington supply Ukraine with deadly weapons could further inflame the country's bloody civil conflict and make a lasting peace agreement harder, Russia's ambassador to the US has cautioned. In a statement issued on Thursday, Anatoly Antonov said that the 'Strategic Partnership Document' signed...
The countermeasure could confuse certain missiles during a conflict and obscure activities from some surveillance capabilities. Recent satellite imagery of the Syrian port of Tartus appears to show efforts to create a large smokescreen to obscure Russia's strategic naval base there. Russian forces have reportedly conducted similar activities at this facility on at least one occasion in the past.
MOSCOW/PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - France on Friday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity, after the United States shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and over a potential attack. Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials had raised their concerns...
Moscow - Evan Neumann, whose participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted List, has accused American authorities of going "back to the Middle Ages" and abandoning the rule of law in their handling of ex-President Donald Trump's supporters. Neumann fled...
LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
Europe is caught in the middle of an energy crisis, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is turning the screws. Not only has Putin been refusing to respond swiftly to requests for more gas, he has upped his harassment of Ukraine with an 80,000-troop buildup near the border, and cooperated with his client in Belarus to fuel a migrant crisis in Poland and the Baltic states.
Moscow authorized the overflight of nuclear bombers to support Minsk, its ally, as the EU is accusing the state of weaponizing migrants against Poland. Many immigrants passing through Belarus have caused tension on the shared border. Most migrants are from the Middle East and Africa who are passing the Russian...
Russia dispatched paratroopers to Belarus Friday amid growing tension between the Minsk government and Poland over increasing numbers of migrants along their border — and fears in the West that Vladimir Putin could soon launch an invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin’s Defense Ministry said that forces will parachute from heavylift...
Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on all unvaccinated Germans to get their shots as quickly as possible as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hits the latest in a string of new highs. Merkel said in her weekly podcast Saturday: “If we stand together, if we think about protecting ourselves and caring for others, we can save our country a lot this winter." Germany’s disease control center said Germany’s infection rate climbed to 277.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, up from 263.7 the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute reported 45,081 new infections, two days after the daily total topped 50,000 for the first time. Another 228 COVID-19 deaths brought Germany’s total in the pandemic so far to 97,617.
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media are reporting that young children in Vienna can start getting coronavirus vaccinations next week as part of a pilot project. Austrian broadcaster ORF reported Saturday that about 200 children between the ages of 5 and 11 can get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot every day in the Austrian capital starting Monday. The pilot project is limited to Vienna only and doesn’t apply to the rest of the country. While in the United States or Israel, children of this age group can already officially get vaccinated against COVID-19, the European Medicines Agency, which regulates approval within the European Union, has not yet given the go-ahead for vaccinations of children under the age of 12.
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Joe Biden sold his candidacy on the promise that the adults would be back in charge. He took that same message to world leaders. Reality was different. Rather than define itself with competence, Biden’s mismanagement and the gross incompetence of his national security team have hemorrhaged U.S credibility, empowered terrorists, and shot adrenaline into the ambitions of global rivals Russia and China.
Chinese and Russian vessels have for the first time jointly sailed through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan's Honshu and Hokkaido islands. The strait is an international waterway due to a Cold War-era decision to allow US ships carrying nuclear weapons to pass through without violating Japan's non-nuclear position. While legal,...
MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - It would be "inconceivable" for Australia not to join the United States should Washington take action to defend Taiwan, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Saturday. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States and its allies would take unspecified...
Comments / 0