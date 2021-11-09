Taiwan's TSMC to build first chip plant in Japan amid crunch

The first crop of fabrics from the Isko and Soorty collaboration have arrived just four months after the denim companies announced their landmark licensing agreement partnership.
Called “Isko Future Face by Soorty,” the collection combines the expertise from both companies, using weaving technology from Turkish denim mill Isko and production methods from Pakistan-based vertically integrated manufacturer Soorty. The collection uses Isko’s patented woven fabric that looks like a soft, silky knit and features shape retention elements and a flattering drape, all while maintaining the properties of authentic denim.
The collaboration is specifically intended for the U.S. market and aligns with the comfort-first movement accelerated...
