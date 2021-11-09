CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan's TSMC to build first chip plant in Japan amid crunch

 4 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics maker Sony and TSMC of Taiwan say they are jointly building a computer chip plant in...

Scores evacuated in fire at Indonesia's largest oil refinery

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A fire at a gasoline storage at the largest oil refinery on Indonesia’s Java island near Jakarta has prompted the evacuation of at least 80 residents living nearby. The national oil company Pertamina says the fire at the Cilacap refinery started at one of the 228 gasoline tanks used to accommodate crude at 7:20 p.m. Saturday. It says the cause of the fire is not known. There have been no casualties reported. Pertamina says it's taking efforts to extinguish the fire. The residents have been evacuated to a nearby village hall and a mosque. Cilacap is one of six Pertamina refineries with processing capacity of 270,000 barrels a day.
Reuters

TSMC's global expansion will chip away at its edge

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world’s biggest chipmaker is broadening its horizons. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.TW)agreed to build a $7 billion plant in Japan with Sony (6758.T), and it has similar plans to do more elsewhere. Diversifying production provides a helpful geopolitical hedge, but also makes its financial edge more vulnerable.
newyorkcitynews.net

Amid China's growing threat, Europe inches closer to Taiwan

Beijing [China], November 11 (ANI): Amid China's growing military threat to Taiwan, Europe has extended its hand to the democratic island. This came as the European parliament sent its first-ever formal delegation to visit the island, defying Beijing's threats of retaliation, The New York Times reported. "We came here with...
Electronic Engineering Times

TSMC, Sony to Partner in $7B Fab in Japan

The two will establish a subsidiary to provide production at "specialty" nodes of 28nm and 22nm by the end of 2024. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Sony will join as investors in a chip facility in Japan to address strong demand for specialty technologies at the 28nm and 22nm process nodes, the companies said in a joint statement.
Reuters

UK's Saietta group buys e-Traction from China Evergrande's auto unit

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British electric motor maker Saietta (SED.L) said on Thursday that it is acquiring electric powertrain company e-Traction from China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) automotive unit in a deal wroth up to 2 million euros ($2.31 million). Saietta said that its acquisition of e-Traction, a Dutch company...
theedgemarkets.com

TSMC, Sony to invest US$7b for new Japanese chip plant

TOKYO (Nov 9):Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday it would build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan with Sony Group, a move that was welcomed by the Japanese government. Sony will invest about $500 million in the factory, it said separately. Construction of the factory, which local...
Benzinga

TSM To Build Chip Factory In Taiwan, Specialty Technology Fab In Japan

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) will set up a new chip factory in the island's southern city of Kaohsiung, Reuters reports. The new chip fabrication plant will produce advanced 7-nanometer chips and mature 28-nanometer semiconductors to counter the global chip crisis. The construction...
The Verge

TSMC is partnering with Sony on its new $7 billion chip factory in Japan

TSMC is teaming up with Sony (specifically, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation) on its new $7 billion chip factory in Japan, the companies jointly announced today. The new plant, as had been previously announced, will focus not on cutting edge chips but rather older 22nm and 28nm processes in an effort to meet supply shortfalls for older chips have has steadily impacted everything from cars to smartphones.
Times Daily

Japan game maker Nintendo sees no quick fix for chips crunch

TOKYO (AP) — The shortage in computer chips needed to make the Nintendo Switch machine is a serious problem unlikely to be resolved soon, the president of the Japanese video-game maker said Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Financial Times

TSMC founder chides US plan for full chip supply chain onshore

As US lawmakers look to invest $52bn in the American chip industry, the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company calls the plan far too small for rebuilding a complete supply chain in the country. Morris Chang, a US citizen who founded the group that is now the world’s most valuable...
naval-technology.com

Quad efforts that keep the Chinese Navy awake at night

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic discourse between the US, India, Japan and Australia, that is maintained by talks between member countries. The Quad is more of a diplomatic network than a strategic alliance. Its aim – though not openly stated – is to curb Chinese influence and ensure that sea lanes remain open in the South Pacific region. The question is whether the efforts and capabilities of the four nations are enough to keep the ever-growing and powerful People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) awake at night.
