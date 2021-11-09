Penguins visit the Blackhawks after Kapanen’s 3-goal game

It would be an understatement to say its been an extremely difficult week to be a Chicago Blackhawks’ fan. This once dominant franchise has fallen from grace in the biggest of ways after the Jenner and Block report on the 2010 sexual assault allegations became public this past Tuesday. I’d like to express my deepest condolences to Kyle Beach for what he’s had to endure, as well as commend him for his courage in coming forward as a victim of this abuse. I can’t even imagine how difficult it was to be so vulnerable in front of millions of people. But this act of unquestionable bravery can save so many others from the same fate. It can also serve as a steppingstone to address the ugly underbelly of hockey culture, and the world at large.

