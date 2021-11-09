CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins visit the Blackhawks after Kapanen’s 3-goal game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins (4- 3-3, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-9-2, seventh...

WPXI Pittsburgh

New Jersey visits Pittsburgh after Zacha’s 2-goal game

PITTSBURGH — New Jersey Devils (3-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -148, Devils +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host New Jersey after Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-3 loss to the Flames.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Falling Flat, Kapanen and Guentzel Letting Down Penguins Offense

Things could get tense sooner than later. The Pittsburgh Penguins have scored three goals in their last three games and prime culprits for the offensive thud are relied-upon players Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen. Shots haven’t been an issue for the top wingers, but lighting the lamp has. It’s a continuation of problems that plagued the Penguins at the end of last season, but their goose eggs are an even bigger problem now.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Thoughts: Still Winless After 9 Games

It would be an understatement to say its been an extremely difficult week to be a Chicago Blackhawks’ fan. This once dominant franchise has fallen from grace in the biggest of ways after the Jenner and Block report on the 2010 sexual assault allegations became public this past Tuesday. I’d like to express my deepest condolences to Kyle Beach for what he’s had to endure, as well as commend him for his courage in coming forward as a victim of this abuse. I can’t even imagine how difficult it was to be so vulnerable in front of millions of people. But this act of unquestionable bravery can save so many others from the same fate. It can also serve as a steppingstone to address the ugly underbelly of hockey culture, and the world at large.
NHL
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
chatsports.com

Kasperi Kapanen scores first career hat-trick in Penguins shootout loss

The floodgates have opened. At least that’s what Penguins fans will be hoping for. Kasperi Kapanen started the 2021-22 campaign scoreless in his first nine games of the season — but Saturday night, he netted three goals, earning his first career hat-trick. KAPS OFF TO KAPPY!. With his first three...
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins give away another late lead and spoil Kasperi Kapanen's night

Kasperi Kapanen’s coming-out party was winding down. All those hats had been hauled away. The visitors seemed ready to go. Another win wasn’t far off. The winger had gone the first nine games without a goal and let his frustration show on a few occasions, including one echoing expletive at a recent practice.
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Outlast Penguins for Shootout Win, 3-2

Fleury makes season-high 42 saves as Chicago posts back-to-back wins for first time all season. The Blackhawks have their first winning streak of the season, taking a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center on Tuesday night. A pair of first goals as a Blackhawk led...
NHL
#The Penguins#The Chicago Blackhawks
FanSided

Blackhawks: Instant reaction from 3-2 win against the Penguins

The Chicago Blackhawks topped the Pittsburgh Penguins 3 to 2 to get their second win in a row. The Chicago Blackhawks have secured points in the past two games for the first time this season. The Blackhawks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout – Derek King has been a breath of fresh air for the team.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Weekend Games

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue and defenseman Juuso Riikola (emergency basis) from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Due to the travel schedule with back-to-back games, goaltender Tristan Jarry will not travel with Pittsburgh to Ottawa...
NHL
Daily Herald

Blackhawks win again under King, topping Penguins 3-2

CHICAGO -- Marc-Andre Fleury made 42 saves and then two more stops in the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks won again under interim coach Derek King, topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night. King took over after Jeremy Colliton was fired Saturday following a 1-9-2 start for a team...
NHL
chatsports.com

Game Preview, Pittsburgh Penguins @ Chicago Blackhawks, 11/9/2021: Lines, how to watch

Who: Chicago Blackhawks (2-9-2, 6 points, 7th place Central division) @Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-3, 11 points, 8th place Metropolitan division) How to Watch: AT&T Sportsnet locally in Pittsburgh, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN+. Opponent Track: It’s been really bad in Chicago. In the midst of dealing with the revelations of the investigation...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Tiger’s eye blue? Dragon’s blood sage? Chicago Blackhawks forward Adam Gaudette saw the path to regaining confidence as ‘crystal’ clear.

Adam Gaudette has a different way of dealing with the stresses of NHL life. Crystals. Sage cleanses. Other symbols that carry meaning and healing. For example, the Chicago Blackhawks forward talked reverently about a necklace that embodies the Norse gods Thor and Odin. “(Thor’s) hammer is a symbol of power and generosity,” Gaudette said Wednesday. “Everybody sees Thor in the movies, but I ...
NHL

