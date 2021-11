Hawaii (4-6, 1-4 Mountain West Conference) and UNLV (1-8, 1-4) are tied for last in the conference standings, and the loser will take the lead for last place. The Rebels, led by true freshman quarterback and Kailua quarterback Cameron Friel, won its first game of the season with a 31-17 victory over New Mexico last week.

