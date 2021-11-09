CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trial set for Franklin St. shooting investigation

14news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old expected in court. Mother facing murder charge...

www.14news.com

Daily Reflector

Trial set for Monday in shooting death of Greenville woman

A man charged in the 2018 shooting death of a 27-year-old Greenville woman is scheduled to stand trial in Pitt County Superior Court beginning on Monday. George Quintin Knight Jr., 35, of 413 Vance St., Greenville, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the incident on Tyson Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
The Denver Gazette

Denver police investigating fatal overnight shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood overnight, according to the Denver Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Federal Boulevard at 3:45 a.m. Friday. A man was found on-scene and transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
DENVER, CO
South Ark Daily

Drew County Sheriff Dept. Investigating Shooting On N 4th St. In Tillar Arkansas

At approximaelty 10:00 p.m. on November 2, 2021 Drew County Deputies responded to a reported shooting on North 4th St. in Tillar. Upon arrival deputies located the victim, Sarah Reid age 36 of Tillar, suffering from a gun shot wound to the corner of her right eye. The suspect, Rhonda Hogue age 43 of Tillar, had fled the scene. Reid was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her wound. Deputies located Hogue’s abandon vehicle on a gravel road in Desha County but were unable to locate Hogue. On November 3, 2021 Hogue turned herself in after contact was made with her by phone. Hogue was booked into the Drew County Detention Facility and charged with Aggravated Assault. On November 4, 2021 Hogue appeared before Judge Robert Gibson for a first appearance. Hogue’s bond was set at $50,000 commercial bond. Hogue is still currently in the Drew County jail.
DREW COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Jury trial set for one of two men charged in 2020 shooting outside of Club Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has set a jury trial date for one of two men charged in a August 2020 shooting outside of Club Rodeo in Springfield. Prosecutors have charged Montavius Warren, 26, with resisting/interfering with arrest in the investigation. His jury trial is now scheduled to begin April 18, 2022, according to Missouri court records.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfirnews.com

Two people dead after Franklin County shooting

Rocky Mount, Va – October 31, 2021: On Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at approximately 5:38pm, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call for a shooting incident in the 300 block of Countryside Lane in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The caller advised that a family member had shot another family member. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the scene and located two males outside of the residence with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. David Ray Wyatt, 54 years old of Rocky Mount, VA, was pronounced deceased on scene from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Terry Allen Hurline, 65 years old of Rocky Mount, VA, was transported from the scene to the hospital, where he succumbed to his life threatening injuries. The investigation of this incident remains ongoing. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
kdal610.com

Opening arguments set for trial of U.S. teen charged in fatal protest shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) – The prosecution and the defense will make opening arguments on Tuesday in the trial of a U.S. teenager charged with fatally shooting protesters in Wisconsin last year, launching the most high-profile civilian self-defense case in nearly a decade. Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with reckless and...
KENOSHA, WI
wgan.com

Biddeford Police investigating an apparent shooting

BIDDEFORD (WGME) — Biddeford Police are investigating an apparent shooting at the corner of Green & Mason. Police say they received multiple calls from individuals around 9:30 p.m. Friday reporting gun shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that shots had been fired. Will Monaco, a resident...
BIDDEFORD, ME
ABQJournal

APD investigating fatal Downtown shooting

Police say a man is dead after being shot multiple times in Downtown Albuquerque early Saturday morning. Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said the shooting occurred near Sixth Street and Copper Avenue NW. He said the Shotspotter system registered a dozen shots fired on the 100 block of Sixth Street NW at 1:09 a.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Northgate

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Northgate neighborhood late Monday night. At 11:00 p.m., a 911 caller in the 11500 block of 5th Avenue Northeast reported he’d found his roommate unresponsive. Almost simultaneously, more 911 callers in the area reported hearing gunshots. Police arrived and found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and declared the man deceased.
SEATTLE, WA
Anniston Star

Trial underway in case of a man indicted for shooting death of St. Clair DA’s son

PELL CITY — The trial has begun for a man indicted for the shooting death of the St. Clair County District Attorney’s son. The jury selection process began Monday morning in the trial of Micheal Iervolino, who was indicted in October 2020 on two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Sloan Harmon, a member of the U.S. Air Force and son of St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

