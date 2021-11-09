Trial set for Franklin St. shooting investigation

Rocky Mount, Va – October 31, 2021: On Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at approximately 5:38pm, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call for a shooting incident in the 300 block of Countryside Lane in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The caller advised that a family member had shot another family member. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the scene and located two males outside of the residence with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. David Ray Wyatt, 54 years old of Rocky Mount, VA, was pronounced deceased on scene from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Terry Allen Hurline, 65 years old of Rocky Mount, VA, was transported from the scene to the hospital, where he succumbed to his life threatening injuries. The investigation of this incident remains ongoing. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO