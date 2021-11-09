CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Service Update: Train Frequencies Improve on Red and Yellow Lines

 4 days ago

According to a press release from Metro, train frequencies on the red and yellow lines have improved. Today Metrorail service improved on the Red Line with trains arriving every 12...

CBS Pittsburgh

Red Line Service On The ‘T’ To Be Disrupted Due To Weekend Maintenance

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re relying on the ‘T’ to get around this weekend, you may want to make other plans, as the Port Authority will be working on the Red line. ‘T’ service will be suspended between South Hills Junction and Overbrook Junction both Saturday and Sunday. Bus shuttles will make stops between Potomac Station and Dormont Junction. Blue line and Silver line service will not be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington Post

Metro restored on part of Red Line

Normal service has been restored on Metro’s Red Line, officials said. There was no immediate information as to why an “unauthorized person” was briefly on the tracks at the Brookland stop. Sherri Ly, a spokeswoman for Metro, said the person was taken into custody. Original story at 10:26 a.m. Metro...
TRAFFIC
GW Hatchet

Metro adds trains to service as delays stretch into third week

Metro is adding more trains into service Monday in an attempt to ease slowdowns stemming from a Blue Line derailment earlier this month. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is bringing seven older trains into service while officials work to return the 748 7000-series railcars that were removed from service earlier this month, according to a release. Thirty-nine trains will now be in operation, improving service from the 32 trains that operated last week.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Metro Putting 7 More Trains Back in Service Monday

Metro will increase its train service Monday, following a derailment earlier this month that led the transit agency to pull 60% of its fleet of railcars from the tracks. Metro plans to have 39 trains in service compared to 32 on Friday. That will allow trains to run every 20 minutes on the Green Line. It will also allow the extension of Silver Line service to Largo Town Center instead of ending at Federal Center SW.
TRAFFIC
popville.com

“Metro expects to have 39 trains in service Monday, with the addition of seven more train sets and an increase from the 32 trains that operated on Friday.”

“Metrorail customers will see improved service starting Monday morning, including the extension of Silver Line service, as a result of around-the-clock efforts by rail maintenance teams to get more trains into service. Metro expects to have 39 trains in service Monday, with the addition of seven more train sets and...
TRAFFIC
Washington Times

Metro: Eight trains added for a total of 40 trains operating

A Metro official on Monday said the transit agency added eight trains to service this week, bringing the total number of trains operating to 40. Four of the 40 trains are to help fill in gaps, manage crowding and deal with maintenance issues, said Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington-area transit system. There are now 12 of the 2000-series, 24 of the 3000-series and four of the 6000-series railcars in service this week.
TRAFFIC
WTOP

No update on Metro’s full return to service as testing on problematic train cars begins

Metro commuters may have seen the 7000 series cars being tested on the tracks, but they shouldn’t anticipate a sooner-than-expected return to normal service. “We don’t want to get into giving a time frame because, again, that goes against some of the things we already said — wanting to do this right, wanting to continue to be safe,” Metro spokeswoman Kristie Benson said Monday.
TRAFFIC
WTOP

Metro service reduction likely to remain through November

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission has accepted Metro’s plan to test its 7000 Series trains, but the transit authority has said service will likely remain disrupted through at least the end of the month. The commission accepted Metro’s proposal to test 7000 Series trains to determine the rate at which...
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Metro submits 7000-series testing plan and returns more trains to service

Metro’s first plan needed before being able to return the 7000-series railcars to service has been submitted, WMATA General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said during the agency’s board meeting last Thursday. (Disclosure: Tracy Hadden Loh is GGWash’s Board Chair and serves on Metro’s Board. Loh had no input in this article.)
TRAFFIC
popville.com

Checking in on Metro Service Times and status of the 7000-series trains

“Today Metrorail service improved on the Red Line with trains arriving every 12 minutes, down from 15 minutes, and Yellow Line service improved with trains every 20 minutes, down from 30 minutes. Blue, Orange, and Silver line trains continue to operate every 30 minutes, and Green Line trains are operating...
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

Delays resolved on three Metro rail lines

Train service on three Metro rail lines has been restored after problems earlier Wednesday morning with a switch and a signal. There were problems on the Blue, Yellow and Green lines, officials said. Updated at 8:46 a.m. An earlier problem on Metro’s Blue line has been resolved, officials said. But...
TRAFFIC
mocoshow.com

Metro Will Continue to Operate at Reduced Levels Through at Least November 30th

Metrorail Service & Derailment Investigation Update. As of Monday, November 8, 2021 Metrorail service will operate as follows:. Green Line and Yellow Line trains run every 20 minutes. Blue Line, Orange Line, and Silver Line trains run every 30 minutes. Silver Line service has resumed between Wiehle-Reston East and Largo...
TRAFFIC
mymcmedia.org

Metro Red Line Closures Extend into 2022

No one likes roadwork construction delays especially if it clogs up the arteries in the heart of a city like the Baltimore Road closure in Rockville. And it appears Metro construction is not immune to delays either as the Rockville and Shady Grove Metro stations will now be closed an additional month until Jan. 11, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
BBC

Salisbury train crash: Service ran through red light after wheel slip

Investigators say "low adhesion" between the track and train wheels was the most likely cause of the crash between two trains in Salisbury. The trains collided on the approach to a tunnel near Salisbury station at about 18:45 GMT on Sunday. One of the drivers is believed to have suffered...
ACCIDENTS
valdostatoday.com

Train speeds to increase on segment of CSX rail line

DUPONT, STOCKTON and NAYLOR, GA – According to a CSX Media Advisory, the authorized speed of freight trains will increase from the current limit of 25 mph to 40 mph on CSX track. The number and average length of trains will vary depending on rail freight volumes. The speed increase...
NAYLOR, GA
Student Life

Humans of the St. Louis Metro Blue Line

“Sonder” is a made-up word from John Koenig’s “Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows.” It puts a word to the feeling where you realize everyone around you has incredibly complex lives, feelings and stories. I feel sonder most strongly on the metro — everyone going to the same places at the same times, but for vastly different reasons, all thinking vastly different things. The best way to uncover these reasons and thoughts is to talk to people, which, while maybe a little socially awkward, reveals what we already know but often forget — that the feeling of sonder is, in fact, a tangible reality. Here are a few snippets of stories from people who were riding the MetroLink Blue Line on Saturday afternoon. Photos are by Student Life photographer Morad Suliman.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

