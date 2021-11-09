CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Apple transparency report, holiday spending, AMC opened all its theaters

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple released its transparency report, the average dollar amount parents...

Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
Business Wire

AMC Entertainment to Expand Its Business Beyond Theatrical Exhibition and Enter the Multi-Billion Dollar Popcorn Industry

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced that it is expanding its business outside of the traditional theatrical exhibition industry with plans to capture a piece of the growing multi-billion dollar popcorn market. AMC will sell its popular AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn, which has been available to consumers in theatres for more than a century continually since the year 1920, through four new platforms.
wxxv25.com

Morning Business Report: November 3rd, 2021

Small turkeys could be hard to find this Thanksgiving and it could be a big day for Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Jane King is at the Nasdaq Market site with those stories and more.
wibqam.com

AMC beats revenue estimates as theaters reopen

(Reuters) -AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as movie buffs returned to theaters for new releases such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow”. Rising COVID-19 vaccinations and easing curbs are enticing consumers back to the big screen...
9to5Mac

Peloton says Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature is hurting its ability to gain subscribers

Popular connected fitness company Peloton reported its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022 today. The company missed expectations across the board, and it’s blaming Apple for some of its challenges. Specifically, like many other companies recently, Peloton says that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency platform is impacting its ability to gain new subscribers…
Footwear News

685,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in September, Exacerbating Labor Shortages Ahead of the Holidays

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to staff up this holiday season. Roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in September, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in September was 685,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was down from the 721,000 retail workers who left their jobs in August, mass quitting...
CBS 42

Some businesses benefiting from supply chain issues

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – The struggles for many businesses, such as restaurants and retailers, continue due to the current supply chain. But one discount retailer based in Alabama is having a different time. Crazy Cazboys is a discount retailer that buys certain merchandise from other retailers and sells them at a large discounted rate. Right […]
The Independent

Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad. In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse. Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are...
WEHT/WTVW

Best travel gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best?  Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.  In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Should Use His $149 Billion Stash to Buy

Walmart has key hallmarks of a stock Buffett would love. UPS stock offers value, income, and growth. Amazon has a tremendous moat and a penchant for innovation. Berkshire Hathaway published its third-quarter results earlier this month, and some big numbers stood out. For one, CEO Warren Buffett and the analysis and management team at the investment conglomerate bought back $7.6 billion of the company's own stock. The report also indicated that the company was a net seller of other stocks, and it closed the quarter with a whopping $149 billion in cash reserves.
