Cell Phones

Solana Wallets Phantom, Solflare Eye Mobile for Growth

By Danny Nelson
CoinDesk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhantom is launching a wallet app;...

www.coindesk.com

Related
FXStreet.com

Solana price to outperform Ethereum as SOL eyes 800% explosive rally

Solana price appears to be gearing up toward its next target at $310 before putting further optimistic aims on the radar. The Ethereum-killer is one of the few currently existing public blockchains that could scale to millions of transactions per second. Considering the SOL price history, the token could easily...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Tether, Bitcoin and Chinese Commercial Paper at Scale

For critics of Tether, the new economy of digital assets is based on the world’s oldest profession: real estate speculation. Crypto markets took a dip Thursday just around the time it was reported that China’s Evergrande Group was on the verge of defaulting on a bond payment. While the embattled housing giant ultimately made its scheduled payment of $148 million, questions persist about the long-term prospects for it and other real estate developers in China. Bitcoin, meanwhile, remained above all-time highs by about 5.5%.
MARKETS
Light Reading

Dish eyes blockchain-based loyalty program for mobile, TV

Dish Network is considering using blockchain technology to develop a loyalty program that would stretch across its mobile and satellite TV businesses. And according to one company executive, the program could reward participants with cryptocurrency payments. Blockchain could create a "standard infrastructure" for loyalty programs, according to Chris Ergen, head...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Wallets#Solflare Eye Mobile
Light Reading

SKT cruises to $340M operating profit on mobile, media growth

SK Telecom has cruised to a 400 billion won (US$340 million) 3Q operating profit thanks to strong performances in its mobile and media businesses. Operating profit was up 11.7% over last year while revenue increased 5.0% to 4.97 trillion won ($4.2 billion). Net profit was 88% higher at 736.5 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

HUYA Shares Gain On Q3 EPS Beat, Mobile User Growth

HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 5.7% year-on-year to $461.8 million, missing the consensus of $475.5 million. Segments: HUYA's Live streaming revenues declined by 2.1% Y/Y to $403.8 million from lower average spending per paying user on Huya Live. HUYA's advertising and other revenues rose 137.1%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinDesk

NEAR Predictions: Developers Chart the Bridge to Professional Freedom

In spring 2018, as initial coin offerings (ICOs) fueled a massive boom in crypto, the RSA Conference brought together nearly 50,000 professionals in Las Vegas to discuss the latest updates in internet security and cryptography. Each year, the event ends with a fireside chat featuring some of the industry’s earliest...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Crypto
cryptocoin.news

Solana Reaches New ATH As Phantom Wallet Hits One Million Active Users

Solana (SOL) has seen massive growth, both in terms of on-chain activity, as well as token price through 2020. SOL now fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It has truly been a massive year for Solana, which at the time of writing trades for 246.71 USD and is now listed as the fourth largest cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap. For comparison, at the beginning of the year, SOL ranked rather low in the top 100 list.
MARKETS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

US mobile market saw growth in Q3 2021, year-on-year

The US phone market has grown in Q3 2021. Volume has increased by one percent year-on-year. Apple still ranks number one, followed by Samsung. Apple’s market actually grew to 42%. What’s more interesting with the numbers is that Motorola came third. Samsung and Motorola actually benefitted from LG’s exit from the mobile business. Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor service released this report amidst the pandemic and the ongoing shortages of chips and other components. The numbers are only for the United States where we are seeing recoveries.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Mobile Wallets, Automated Receivables Key to Holiday 2021 Sales Success for Small Business

While most small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) have shown great interest in innovating their technology, some have misconceptions about cost, time and infrastructure capabilities. Sixty percent of SMBs pointed to a lack of IT resources as the greatest obstacle they expect to approach when digitizing accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) systems, according to recent research from PYMNTS. Furthermore, Main Street SMBs who have not innovated their digital processes to accept touchless payments are less confident that their 2021 revenues will surpass those from 2020 than SMBs that have implemented these processes.
SMALL BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Crypto Industry Growth Sees Blockchain.com Add 22 Million Unique Wallets in 2021

The digital assets’ platform Blockchain.com has seen a 40.9% increase in wallets compared to November 2020. The wallets that Blockchain.com offers are non-custodial wallets, meaning that the company does not have access to users’ funds. An interesting point to note is that the code for their wallets is open-source. One can create an e-wallet with Blockchain.com for free, by providing an e-mail address and password. Once the account is verified, and the wallet created, the user is given a 32-bit alphanumeric wallet address. The wallet can be accessed via the Blockchain.com website, or through an application on a mobile device.
CELL PHONES
chatsports.com

Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Size 2021 Key Strategies, Applications, Trends and Opportunities | Top Brands: PayPal, MasterCard, American Express, Apple, Bank of America, Amazon, Ci…

The latest research report on the Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market provides the cumulative study on the COVID-19 outbreak to provide the latest information on the key features of the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies market. This intelligence report contains investigations based on current scenarios, historical records and future forecasts. The report contains various market forecasts related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, gross margin in the form of charts, graphs, pie charts, tables and more. While emphasizing the main driving and restraining forces in this market, the report also offers a comprehensive study of future trends and developments in the market.
BUSINESS
dvrplayground.com

Mobile Commerce Market to Witness Huge Growth during 2021-2028 | Ericsson Inc., PayPal, Visa, MasterCard

The Mobile Commerce market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the Mobile Commerce Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. In the initial segment of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Mobile Commerce market. The global market also comprises the data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Missed the ENS Airdrop? Here Are the Crypto Projects Rumored to ‘Decentralize’ Next

Some people were annoyed when they heard Ethereum Name Service, more commonly known as ENS, would be issuing a token. It was the “one, legitimate tokenless project,” and it was bending the knee to the market. Tokens are speculative by nature, prone to severe price fluctuations and reminiscent of carnivals. Do they cheapen the prospects of a so-called public good?
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Zimbabwe Eyes Crypto, Brave Solana, BTC & ETH Investments Flows + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Zimbabwean government is weighing options of adopting cryptocurrency as a legal payment service and is consulting various stakeholders on the merits of the virtual currency, local outlet The Sunday News reported. Charles Wekwete, the country’s Permanent Secretary and Head of e-government Technology Unit in the Office of the President, reportedly stated that “consultations with the private sector are underway” at the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) information communication technologies (ICT) Summit.
CURRENCIES

