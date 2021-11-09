Solana Wallets Phantom, Solflare Eye Mobile for Growth

The digital assets’ platform Blockchain.com has seen a 40.9% increase in wallets compared to November 2020. The wallets that Blockchain.com offers are non-custodial wallets, meaning that the company does not have access to users’ funds. An interesting point to note is that the code for their wallets is open-source. One can create an e-wallet with Blockchain.com for free, by providing an e-mail address and password. Once the account is verified, and the wallet created, the user is given a 32-bit alphanumeric wallet address. The wallet can be accessed via the Blockchain.com website, or through an application on a mobile device.

