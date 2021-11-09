Cloud Adoption Steadily Rising Across Industries, But Managing Cost Remains Concern, New O’Reilly Research Reveals
The 2021 Cloud Adoption Survey Explores the Trends, Technologies, Solutions, and Challenges Affecting Cloud Usage Worldwide. O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, announced the findings of the global 2021 Cloud Adoption Survey. The report explores the latest trends in cloud, microservices, distributed application development, and other...aithority.com
