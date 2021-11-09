CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fraugster and Refurbed Partner to Increase Approval Rates and Reduce Fraud for Refurbished Electronics Marketplace

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollaboration provides deeper insights into consumer electronics and online marketplace fraud trends. Fraugster, a German-Israeli AI payment security company and refurbed, one of Europe’s fastest growing marketplaces for refurbished electronics goods, announce their collaboration to approve more transactions and reduce fraud. The partnership will ensure that customers and sellers are safe...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Tokens.com Purchases 833 Million Shiba Inu Tokens

Tokens.com Corp., a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and metaverse real estate, is pleased to share it has acquired 833 million SHIB tokens. Prev Next 1 of 21,181. SHIB is an Ethereum-based token that supports several...
MARKETS
aithority.com

New Honeywell Warehouse Automation Technology Allows Sites To Maximize Storage, Increase Order Fulfillment

– Offering gives warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing sites capability to increase storage density by building vertically. Honeywell announced its latest solution in intelligent automated handling designed to help warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing sites receive, process and fill orders faster and more accurately while potentially reducing storage footprint. Top...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

New Jeeng Email for Publishers Drives 2x Higher Revenue with Automated, Personalized Email Content Delivery

First Fully Automated Email Solution for Publishers Curates Content, Automatically Matches & Delivers the Right Content to Every Subscriber for Higher Engagement & Revenue Growth. Jeeng, the trusted audience engagement and monetization partner for publishers, announced the launch of Jeeng Email, the first fully automated, personalized email content delivery platform...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Marketplaces#Television#Newsmax Tv#Refurbed Partner#German#Ai#Epazz Inc#Fox Business Network#Fraugster Co Ceo
aithority.com

Uiflow Secures $5.2 Million in Seed Round to Accelerate Use of No-Code Platform for Enterprises

Uiflow, the no-code platform for development teams to build both the user interface and logic of web apps visually, announced that it has raised $5.2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Addition, with participation from YC Continuity, David Helgason, founder of Unity Technology and Jeff Lawson, founder of Twilio, as well as existing investors TI Platform and Kevin Mahaffey, the founder of SNR, amongst others. In less than one year since Uiflow’s inception, the company has raised $6 million and acquired multiple enterprise customers, including a leading global professional-services firm and more than 3,200 additional beta customer signups.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Informatica Announces Cloud Data Marketplace To Deliver Data Democratization At Enterprise-Scale

Cloud Data Marketplace to Empower Business Users with Greater Access to Trusted Data & Analytics. Informatica an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced the Cloud Data Marketplace, designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organizations to make more informed decisions. Data-driven decision making requires data to be in the hands of decision-makers – and the Cloud Data Marketplace makes that strategy a reality. The Cloud Data Marketplace empowers business users to shop for both data and AI models, ensuring that business users spend less time looking for data, and more time making better decisions with trusted data.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

JumpCloud Expands MSP Program With ConnectWise Integration To Deliver Increased Partner Profitability And Success

JumpCloud’s partner community to gain efficiencies and expand service offerings through API integration announced today at IT Nation Connect 2021. JumpCloud announced an integration with ConnectWise, the industry-leading software platform for technology solution providers to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to securely connect their clients’ users to virtually any IT resource, on-prem and in the cloud, from a single pane of glass.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Vortexa Launches Freight Pricing Analytics Following Its Landmark Data Partnership With The Baltic Exchange

Vortexa has gone live with a new screen combining real-time supply and demand freight analytics with The Baltic Exchange’s pricing benchmarks. Vortexa’s Freight Pricing Analytics will empower charterers, traders, brokers and shipowners to identify and capture freight opportunities ahead of the market with confidence. Vortexa announced the launch of its...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
aithority.com

The9 Limited Announces Expansion of US Crypto Mining Operations in 32MW Deal With Compute North

Deployment of 10,000 Bitmain s19j Miners to Begin in Q2 2022. NBTC Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The9 Limited an established Internet company, and Compute North, an industry leader in economical, large-scale computing and cryptocurrency mining infrastructure, announced an agreement for Compute North to provide more than 32MW of capacity for 10,000 Bitmain S19j miners that NBTC will deploy in the United States, beginning in the second quarter of 2022.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Fugue and CWS Team Up to Close Enterprise Cloud Security Gaps with End-to-End Policy as Code Enforcement

A Developer-First Approach Collapsed the Time and Investment Needed to Deliver Secure Cloud Infrastructure at a Large Telecommunications Company. CWS, an IT services company helping large, heavily regulated enterprises migrate to the cloud, has partnered with Fugue, a cloud security SaaS company, to deliver developer-first cloud security for time-sensitive and mission-critical cloud deployments. Using the same policies for infrastructure as code checks and the cloud runtime environment, Fugue’s SaaS platform secures cloud infrastructure at every stage of the software development life cycle. Together, CWS and Fugue are focused on the rapid delivery of secure cloud infrastructure, starting with a large telecommunications company and resulting in a 90% faster deployment using 50% fewer engineering resources.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Alcor announces SOC 1 Type 1 Certification for their IAM product, AccessFlow

Alcor, a leading partner in the digital transformation space and global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services, announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 1 certification for AccessFlow, an Identity and Access Management Solution. AccessFlow is an automated, self-service access management product built on the ServiceNow Now Platform that offers seamless integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) environments. As a Built on Now native application for ServiceNow, AccessFlow provides the performance, Security, and GUI of the Now Platform – designed and tested for fast, agile, secure, resilient, and connected digital transformation.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

CloudQuery Launches with $3.5 Million Seed Funding From boldstart ventures to Solve Developers’ Cloud Infrastructure Visibility Problem

CloudQuery, a startup giving developers better visibility into their cloud infrastructure assets and configuration, announced that it has closed a $3.5 million seed funding round led by boldstart ventures, with participation from Work-Bench, Mango Capital and Haystack. As cloud infrastructure providers and service catalogues have grown, the burden on developer...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Samsung Securities Lays Foundation for Digital Innovation With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure; Moves Derivatives Analytics Business to the Cloud

Reduces Cost and Risk, and Delivers Customer-Oriented Service Enhancements. Secures the Flexibility and High Performance Needed for Key Analytics Services in the Public Cloud Using OCI. Samsung Securities, Korea’s leading financial investment company, has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to underpin its digital innovation strategy as the company looks to...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Ceridian Strengthens Compliance Offering With DataFuZion Acquisition

Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced it has acquired substantially all of the assets of DataFuZion HCM, Inc., an HCM technology company. In today’s increasingly borderless world of work, organizations are continually challenged to address complex compliance rules and regulations. Forward-thinking leaders need to harness...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

LeanIX Announces Its Enterprise Architecture Management Is Now Available On SAP Store

Company Partners with SAP with an Eye on SAP S/4HANA Transformation. The German IT company LeanIX, an SAP partner since February 2021, announced that its Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) is now listed on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Integrated via an interface with SAP Signavio® Process Manager, LeanIX’s EAM provides comprehensive data on applications, interfaces and user groups. This transparency for businesses into their existing IT and SAP landscape is also one of the key factors for successfully shaping SAP S/4HANA® based transformations. LeanIX EAM is now available to businesses using SAP solutions worldwide.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Thales Introduces CipherTrust Intelligent Protection To Automate Security For Sensitive Data

New solution offers an automated workflow to discover, protect and control your data using encryption and access controls. Built on Thales’s CipherTrust Data Security Platform to further simplify, streamline and reduce the complexity of data protection. Simplifies meeting privacy requirements of major regulatory and industry mandates. Building on the success...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

3i Infotech Is Poised to Close the Year on a High and Achieve Revenue Targets of Rs 850 Crore by Next Year

3i Infotech Limited, a global Information Technology company, committed to accelerating business transformation has recorded a robust performance at the bourses, after being relisted on the stock exchanges. 3i Infotech with its new innovative technology solutions including Cloud First NuRe offerings, BPaaS & KPaaS platform solutions, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Industrial IoT, 5G powered Cognitive Computing and Blockchain services will look to pave the way for digital transformation in all businesses. The company has made significant geographical headways across global markets, which includes North America, Middle East and ASEAN, while strengthening its stronghold across UK, Europe and Africa. The subcontinent continues to be an important market, with India region generating 1/3rd of its revenues.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

OnRobot Makes Software Debut With WebLytics Solution For Collaborative Applications

WebLytics brings remote monitoring, device diagnostics, and data analytics capabilities to OnRobot’s line of collaborative application-focused hardware solutions. OnRobot, the One Stop Shop for collaborative robot applications, makes its software debut with the launch of WebLytics, a unique production monitoring, device diagnostics, and data analytics solution designed to enhance productivity and minimize downtime.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Lumina Announces Release of R3 Risk Reporting Service

Tampa-based Lumina is a specialty AI company that provides customers with tools and data for recurring, open-source internet search processes. Lumina’s SaaS platform Radiance employs specialty artificial intelligence to search, ingest, and filter data across the internet at unmatched speed and scale. Lumina announced the launch of its Risk Reporting service R3. The Lumina R3 is an AI-generated report that provides purchasers with comprehensive search results surrounding individuals and co-occurring data that may indicate risk or threat to or from that individual. R3 reports are currently available in three configurations: Security Clearance Continuous Monitoring, Insider Threat and Reputation Risk, and Know Your Customer (KYC) Risk for financial institutions. The content in an R3 report is equivalent to up to thirteen analyst-years of search, depending on the R3 configuration employed.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Clear Protocol Completes $2.5 Million Private Sale Round to Build DeFi Derivative Infrastructure

The Clear protocol (Clear), a DeFi derivative platform that allows users to build customized derivative products, has raised $2.5 million from Huobi Ventures, Kronos Research, SpringWind Ventures, Double Peak Group, Markarian Capital, Gate.io Labs, VRM, Hoo Cub Fund, AC Capital, DWeb3 Capital, Foresight Ventures, AlphaCoin Fund, NFVentures, Mintable Fund, NPC DAO. Seed round investors LD Capital and StillWater Research also participated in the latest round.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy