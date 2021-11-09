CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Southwest Gas asks shareholders to reject Carl Icahn's tender offer

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQexr_0cr4vWgI00

(Reuters) -Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, which is embroiled in a proxy battle with Carl Icahn, on Tuesday named two new directors and asked shareholders to reject a $75 per share tender offer from the activist investor.

Icahn had made a bid to gain control of the company’s board and replace the chief executive after Southwest adopted a shareholder rights plan to thwart a push by the investor to abandon a $2 billion deal to buy Questar Pipelines from Dominion Energy Inc. Icahn holds just under 5% stake in Southwest.

Southwest in a statement said its board had determined that Icahn’s offer was inadequate, undervalued the company and was not in the best interests of the stockholders.

The company also named Robert Boughner as its next chairman of the board, and said two board members will retire, effective at its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.

Southwest's response on Tuesday to the tender offer "is almost inexplicable" Icahn said in a letter addressed to the company's stockholders. (bit.ly/3C1XtLV)

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based Southwest also posted an 83% fall in third-quarter adjusted profit, partly hit by higher expenses in its natural gas operations and utilities services segments.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Toshiba's top shareholder says undecided whether to support breakup

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s biggest investor Effissimo Capital Management said on Saturday it has not decided whether to support plans outlined by the Japanese industrial conglomerate to split into three companies. Toshiba outlined plans here on Friday to split into three companies in an attempt to appease...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan's SBI to Weigh Shinsei Majority Stake if Tender Offer Succeeds

TOKYO (Reuters) -SBI Holdings Inc on Friday said it would consider taking a majority stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd if it succeeds in its $1.1 billion tender offer to raise its stake in the mid-sized lender to 48% from about 20%. However, SBI will retract its offer if Shinsei Bank...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Carl Icahn's Firm Further Downsizes Delek US Stake

The guru has reduced the stake twice this year. The company reported its third-quarter results earlier this month. After trimming back its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc. . (DK, Financial) earlier this year, renowned investor Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed this week he further reduced his firm’s position by 5.86%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Law.com

Procter and Gamble Shareholders Reject Board Diversity Proposal

The proposal called for including non-management employees on director nominee candidate lists. P&G opposed the proposal, which shareholders voted against during the company's annual meeting. Earlier, Nike and FedEx shareholders rejected proposals aimed at promoting diversity and bringing more transparency to the companies’ ESG reporting. Procter & Gamble Co. shareholders...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Zooplus urges shareholders to accept takeover offer

BERLIN (Reuters) - German online pet supplies retailer Zooplus urged its shareholders on Tuesday to hurry to accept a 3.7 billion euro ($4.29 billion) takeover offer from two private equity companies before it expires on Nov. 3. The current shareholder acceptance rate for the takeover offer is around 26% compared...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Icahn
Financial-Planning.com

UBS Puerto Rico fund shareholder asks advisors for help in proxy fight

With most client claims involving Puerto Rican bonds resolved after several billions of dollars worth of awards and settlements, a shareholder campaign targeting funds managed by UBS affiliates is seeking support from financial advisors. The securities tied to debt issued by Puerto Rico’s government tumbled in value when the U.S....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Gas#Natural Gas#Tender Offer#Questar Pipelines From#Dominion Energy Inc
AFP

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up, splitting its consumer health arm that sells Band-Aid and Tylenol from its pharmaceutical division that includes the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine generated nearly $20 billion in revenue in the period.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire Food Delivery Company Wolt

Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
ICIS Chemical Business

Mexico gas TSO CENAGAS readies tenders as other projects stall

MEXICO CITY (ICIS)--The private sector can now prepare to participate in the maintenance of the national Sistrangas gas grid by providing comment on draft tender documents for pipeline maintenance as officials prepare other tenders. CENAGAS posted the three draft tender documents for public comment on 10 November, with a 23...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kggfradio.com

Union Rejects Latest Offer

Deere executives say the company won't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it won't offer a better contract than one they rejected that included immediate 10% raises. Marc Howze, the chief administrative officer of Deere & Co., said that the deal the United Auto Workers union rejected...
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy