Georgian ex-president threatened, abused in prison hospital - rights official

By Reuters
 8 days ago
Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia's former President and newly appointed head of the executive committee of Ukraine's National Reform Council, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his house in the village of Lisnyky outside Kiev, Ukraine May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

TBILISI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The prison hospital treating Georgia's hunger-striking former president Mikheil Saakashvili lacks proper medical equipment and fellow inmates there have threatened and abused him, a Georgian human rights official said on Tuesday.

"Particular attention should be paid to the environment in which Mikheil Saakashvili is placed, which grossly violates human rights," Public Defender Nino Lomjaria, Georgia's rights ombudsman, said in a statement.

Authorities in the South Caucasus country transferred the 53-year-old Saakashvili to a prison hospital in the capital Tbilisi on Monday, just over five weeks after he declared a hunger strike in jail.

Lomjaria, who visited him the same day, said the hurling of insults and threats from other prisoners "can be heard in Saakashvili's cell...and clearly represents psychological pressure".

Saakashvili was arrested on Oct. 1 after returning from exile to Georgia to rally the opposition on the eve of local elections, in what he described as a mission to save the country. He faces six years in prison after being convicted in absentia in 2018 of abusing his office during his 2004-2013 presidency, charges he rejects as politically motivated.

A Georgian court is set to hear his case on Wednesday, RIA news agency reported.

"We urge the government of Georgia to immediately take steps to ensure that Mr. Saakashvili's urgent mental health and medical needs are addressed," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing. "We continue to urge the government of Georgia to treat Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity and in accordance with international standards and Georgian law."

In a letter published by his lawyers, Saakashvili alleged that prison guards had insulted him, dragged him to the ground, including by his hair, and hit him several times in the neck as he was being transferred.

Beka Basilaia, Saakashvili's lawyer, accused the authorities of refusing out of spite to transfer him to a civilian clinic as he had requested.

He told Reuters that prison authorities were using inmates to intimidate Saakashvili to get back at him for the reforms he enacted during his presidency, including his campaign against organised crime.

"They want revenge," Basilaia said of the authorities. "They want to pressure Saakashvili with psychological terror and undermine his physical safety at the hands of criminals."

Surveillance footage published by the Georgian prison service that was timestamped on Monday showed a man who looked like Saakashvili packing a few belongings in plastic bags in a cluttered prison cell before being escorted out, walking unaided. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

'RESPECT HUMAN DIGNITY'

The ombudsman said the prison hospital's lack of equipment needed to treat Saakashvili "clearly violates the obligation of the state to respect human dignity".

"It should also be noted that Mikheil Saakashvili continues to be on hunger strike and he refuses to receive proper medication, medical care, minerals or vitamins necessary for the procedures of hunger strike," the statement said.

Saakashvili is the most prominent and divisive living figure in Georgia's post-Soviet history, having come to power via a peaceful "Rose Revolution" in 2003 and led the country into a disastrous war with Russia five years later.

His case has drawn thousands of his supporters on to the streets in recent weeks and raised political tensions in the country of 3.7 million people. The state security service accused him at the weekend of plotting a coup.

Georgian authorities have already said they will not pardon Saakashvili.

US News and World Report

Georgian Protesters Rally in Support of Jailed Former President

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Around 3,000 Georgian protesters held a rally in support of jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili on Saturday outside the prison where he says he is on hunger strike. Georgia's state security service said the protests were part of a planned coup devised and directed by Saakashvili. The stage...
PROTESTS
go955.com

Georgian president says Saakashvili is special prisoner but won’t be pardoned

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Jailed former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is on hunger strike, cannot be pardoned and his health condition should not cause political turmoil, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Wednesday, Interfax news agency reported. Saakashvili, 53, has been on hunger strike for 34 days in prison, where...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Georgians rally to back jailed ex-president on hunger strike

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in the Georgian capital on Monday, demanding that authorities in the ex-Soviet nation transfer the jailed ex-president to a civilian hospital amid reports that his health is deteriorating after weeks of being on a hunger strike. Support local journalism reporting on your...
PROTESTS
FOX40

US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was facing a sentence of 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and is on his way home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release, and the two […]
WORLD
AFP

Medics say Georgia hunger-striking ex-leader Saakashvili 'critical'

Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, is in a critical condition and lacks proper medical care, doctors said Wednesday. Several opposition lawmakers have also been on hunger strike for days, demanding proper medical care for Saakashvili, a call reiterated by the United States and the European Court of Human Rights.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Cambodia frees 27 activists, political prisoners

Cambodia has released 27 activists jailed over charges of incitement against strongman Hun Sen's government as the country prepares to host international talks. "Cambodia needs to reduce the political tension and condemnation of its human rights situation," Am Sam Ath told AFP. Chin Malin, a Justice Ministry spokesman, confirmed the release of the jailed activists, citing the need to reduce overcrowding in prisons.
WORLD
The Independent

Danny Fenster: US journalist heads home after release from jail in Myanmar

American journalist Danny Fenster said he was healthy and pleased to be heading home after flying to Qatar following his release from prison in Myanmar on Monday.His release followed negotiations between former US diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta.The 37-year-old, who is the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in May and sentenced last week to 11 years in prison for incitement and violations of laws on immigration and unlawful assembly, a ruling that drew international condemnation.Mr Fenster left Myanmar with Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador to the UN, on a flight headed...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Ecuador military, prison heads resign after jail riot

Ecuador is "seriously threatened" by drug trafficking mafias who want to "take control of all the country's prisons," President Guillermo Lasso said Monday, after the heads of the armed forces and the prison service quit following jail riots that left 68 people dead. Lasso said a "massive operation" was underway by the police and the army in the overcrowded prison in Guayaquil, where two days of fighting between inmates armed with guns, machetes and explosives claimed dozens of lives. The president said the country faced "one of the biggest crises in recent decades" and warned that the same drugs mafias "were bringing insecurity to our streets." He promised joint action to end the repeated slaughters at the country's prisons.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Nicaraguan president, wife banned from US

The United States on Tuesday imposed an entry ban on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his vice-president wife and his government, after elections that were internationally dismissed as illegitimate. Before the November 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. "The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," President Joe Biden said in a proclamation. "The Ortega government's undemocratic, authoritarian actions have crippled the electoral process and stripped away the right of Nicaraguan citizens to choose their leaders in free and fair elections."
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Three convicted militants recaptured after Kenya prison break

NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Three convicted militants, one of whom had taken part in a 2015 attack that killed 148 people, were recaptured on Thursday after they escaped from a maximum security prison in Nairobi, the directorate of criminal investigations said. The three men were arrested as they tried...
AFRICA
