Upon first discovering the movement of zero waste and the lifestyle it created, I believed that applying the concept to my busy, daily routine would be too difficult to even attempt. The zero waste movement encompasses individually conserving resources by means of responsible consumption and use, shown through using as little non-reusable plastics, micro-plastics and creating little to no trash. Society is partly ineffective in mitigating climate change and achieving sustainable causes due to people acting only within the purview of their lifetime. Our socioeconomic structure doesn’t incentivize the preservation of Earth for future generations, yet the zero waste movement serves as a catalyst toward promoting individual altruistic action and sustainability.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO