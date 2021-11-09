Jokic ejected after shoving Morris!

Nikola Jokic took a sledgehammer to Heat Culture on Monday night when he retaliated against a cheap shot from Markieff Morris with an even cheaper shot. While Jokic walked away, feeling bad about hurting Morris and his team, Miami and its fans screamed into the void. (With the Jokic brothers listening intently.) The most prominent shouter was Jimmy Butler who was shown telling someone to meet him in back. Anyone who watched events unfold should have figured Butler was not looking for a piece of Jokic, but now we know who drew Butler's ire - one of the Nuggets assistant coaches.
