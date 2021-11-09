CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jokic ejected after shoving Morris!

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikola Jokic was ejected from the game...

fadeawayworld.net

Nikola Jokic Explains Why He Shoved Markieff Morris: "I Don't Know Who Showed Me The Clip But Morris' Head Snapped Back. I Felt Really Bad."

Whenever Nikola Jokic is on the court, he catches the eye of fans with his flashy passes and amazing ability to guide the Denver Nuggets to victory. But the game against the Miami Heat was a bit different. Although Jokic had a virtuoso performance as he recorded a triple-double, he made the headlines due to a heated fight with Markieff Morris.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA
The Big Lead

Marcus Morris to Shannon Sharpe: 'Shut Your Drunk Ass Up'

Nikola Jokic took out Markieff Morris last night in the waning moments of a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat Monday night. It has been the reigning topic of discussion on NBA Twitter today. It was a move completely out of character for Jokic, who traditionally lets his play do the talking. Matters were not helped by Jokic's brothers creating a Twitter account to threaten Morris and his brother, Marcus, who plays for the Clippers.
NBA
Markieff Morris
The Big Lead

Miami Heat Players Waited in the Hallway for the Denver Nuggets, But Security Intervened

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday night, 113-96. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a 25-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and then got thrown out of the game for a cheap shot on Markieff Morris. After the game members of the Miami Heat gathered in the hallway, waiting to confront the Nuggets, but security apparently shooed them away. You can see them in the final image of this Instagram post by Denver photographer Aaron Ontiveroz.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s remorseful reaction to shoving Markieff Morris

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic admitted he feels bad for what he did to Markieff Morris during Monday’s game against the Miami Heat. Late in the fourth quarter of the contest, Jokic shoved Morris with a shoulder into the back, causing the Heat forward to fall in pain. It came after Morris crashed on the Serbian mid-court for the intentional foul, but the Nuggets star didn’t like the hard hit and retaliated.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Tyronn Lue reacts to Marcus Morris trash talking Nikola Jokic’s brothers

The NBA is still reeling after the worst altercation of this season occurred during the Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets game on Monday night. Heat forward Markieff Morris and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were each ejected for their involvements in the shoving match late in the fourth quarter. That got both Marcus Morris and the Jokic brothers to chime in quickly.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nikola Jokic ejected after laying out Markieff Morris with cheap shot in final minutes of Nuggets vs. Heat

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected from the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat on Monday night after delivering a cheap shot to Markieff Morris in the closing minutes of the game. The medical staff initially brought a stretcher onto the floor for Morris -- who was also ejected from the contest -- but he was able to walk off on his own. Jokic was officially given an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, while Morris was assessed a flagrant foul 2.
NBA
NESN

Markieff Morris Speaks Out After Violent Incident With Nikola Jokic

Markieff Morris apparently doesn’t plan to dwell on what happened Monday night in Denver. Morris caught the ire of a fuming Nikola Jokic after he issued a hard take foul on the reigning NBA MVP. Jokic retaliated by aggressively shoving Morris, who had his back turned to the Nuggets big man.
NBA
CBS Denver

Heat’s Markeiff Morris Gets Negative Reaction On Twitter After Nuggets Nikola Jokic Injures Him

(CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets grabbed a win against the Miami Heat Monday night, but it was Nikola Jokic’s foul on the Heat’s Markieff Morris that made post-game highlights and is drawing a big reaction on social media. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets hits Markieff Morris of the Miami Heat with a retaliatory blow after Morris bumped Jokic near mid court. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) During the retaliatory play, Jokic slammed his shoulder into Morris’ back. He fell to the court and needed a team doctor to attend to him. Jokic was subsequently ejected from...
NBA
The Big Lead

Jimmy Butler Was Apparently Waiting in the Hallway to Fight a Coach

Nikola Jokic took a sledgehammer to Heat Culture on Monday night when he retaliated against a cheap shot from Markieff Morris with an even cheaper shot. While Jokic walked away, feeling bad about hurting Morris and his team, Miami and its fans screamed into the void. (With the Jokic brothers listening intently.) The most prominent shouter was Jimmy Butler who was shown telling someone to meet him in back. Anyone who watched events unfold should have figured Butler was not looking for a piece of Jokic, but now we know who drew Butler's ire - one of the Nuggets assistant coaches.
NBA
ClutchPoints

