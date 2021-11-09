The Morning News: Kids’ Vaccines, Nursing Shortage, UNC Basketball

Raleigh, N.C. — On Thursday morning, UNC Rex will become the first local hospital to give shots to kids as young as 5 years old. Parents will start arriving at the clinic, which offers vaccines by appointment only, at 10 a.m. The hospital said its supply of the vaccine is limited right now but that it is expected to pick up in the coming weeks.

REX, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO