The Morning News: Kids’ Vaccines, Nursing Shortage, UNC Basketball

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell helps start your week with a look at local news on Monday, November 8. COVID-19 vaccines for children are ample in North Carolina, meaning some could be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving. A Durham County Commissioner enters the race to replace a longtime representative in Congress. A NC Central employee is accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the university. Plus: a wild weekend in sports that included a top-10 win for UNC football, another national title and an Orange County high school winning its first state championship.
Comments / 0