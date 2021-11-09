CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning News: Kids’ Vaccines, Nursing Shortage, UNC Basketball

By Aaron Keck
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s news: local schools help kids get...

UNC Report: Nursing Shortage Projected Even Before Pandemic Stressors

A new workforce model developed at UNC forecasts significant nursing shortages over the next decade. NC Nursecast is a web-based, interactive workforce model that forecasts the future supply and demand for nurses in North Carolina. Developed by the UNC Sheps Center’s Program on Health Workforce Research and Policy, the model aims to help state employers, educators, and policy makers plan for the future of healthcare – and in this case what is an apparent nursing shortage.
UNC model predicts North Carolina will face worsening nursing shortage

The state of North Carolina is facing a nursing shortage that is estimated to worsen over the next decade. By 2033, the state is projected to face a shortage of nearly 12,500 registered nurses (RNs) and more than 5,000 licensed practical nurses (LPNs), according to an online workforce model developed by The Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at UNC-Chapel Hill. The center developed the model in partnership with the North Carolina Board of Nursing.
UNC Rex first local hospital to give COVID-19 vaccines to younger kids

Raleigh, N.C. — On Thursday morning, UNC Rex will become the first local hospital to give shots to kids as young as 5 years old. Parents will start arriving at the clinic, which offers vaccines by appointment only, at 10 a.m. The hospital said its supply of the vaccine is limited right now but that it is expected to pick up in the coming weeks.
UNC Basketball: Class of 2024 forward visits Tar Heels

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program is off to a good start in future recruiting classes as the calendar flips to November. Davis and his staff have a four-man 2022 class in tact, plus have landed a commitment in the 2023 class as well. In 2024, UNC is starting to their homework early, identifying a few top targets.
The 5:00 News: Candidate for District 06, Firearm Laws and A Wild Sports Weekend

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell helps start your week with a look at local news on Monday, November 8. COVID-19 vaccines for children are ample in North Carolina, meaning some could be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving. A Durham County Commissioner enters the race to replace a longtime representative in Congress. A NC Central employee is accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the university. Plus: a wild weekend in sports that included a top-10 win for UNC football, another national title and an Orange County high school winning its first state championship.
Office Visit: Nursing shortage presents tough challenge

Across the health care industry, leaders will acknowledge that one of the greatest challenges we face is our shortage of nurses. Bedside nurses, nurse leaders and nurse educators are all essential to delivering the high-quality care you expect when you are at a hospital or clinic and Oklahoma does not have enough nurses to meet our population’s growing demand.
Morning Briefing: COVID-19 vaccination program for young children coming soon, why getting fully vaxxed matters, gun dealers struggle with ammo shortages

Good morning, Wisconsin. Here's what you need to know today. Sunshine to start in many areas, along with those sharp wind chills. Not much improvement by the afternoon: turning cloudy with highs in the 40s and wind chills running several degrees lower. A few flurries are once again possible in far northern Wisconsin.
UNC community remembers senior nursing student Katherine Acierno

The UNC community is mourning the loss of Senior Katherine Acierno, who was hit by a car last week while she was crossing the street in Greenville. Acierno was a nursing student at UNC, training to be a doula. She also was a member of the UNC Swim Club. Sabrina...
Speaking of Schools: Dr. Monique Felder of Orange County Schools

Superintendent of Orange County Schools Dr. Monique Felder joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell for Speaking of Schools. She details how her district is approaching the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, as well as some recently loosened public health protocols. Plus: Felder wishes luck to the Cedar Ridge volleyball team before their state championship match.
Nursing homes can now lift most COVID restrictions on visits

WASHINGTON (AP) – The government is telling nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks. New guidance Friday from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services instructs nursing homes to allow visits at all times […]
Will North Carolina see a shortage of nurses?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nurses have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years. Their commitment and care have gotten us through but a new report shows North Carolina could soon face a major shortage. New projections by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill...
The 5:00 News: Water Contamination, Nursing Shortage and Carolina Basketball

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell shares several local news stories from around the region on Tuesday, November 9. A former Town of Chapel Hill employee is facing lawsuits for defaulting on loans. The Town of Pittsboro is facing another severe contamination of its drinking water. A new UNC model reflects a shortage of nurses in North Carolina was expected even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus: Carolina basketball season officially begins!
