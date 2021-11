REAL HOUSEWIVES GOES INTERNATIONAL: Andy Cohen announced Monday that Bravo is greenlighting The Real Housewives of Dubai. While the format has been used across the world, this is the first official international version. Production has not yet begun, but it will premiere next year on Bravo. Casting has not yet begun. Per a press release, the series will put the spotlight on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO