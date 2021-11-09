CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1883 - First Look Teaser Promo

By SpoilerTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1883 - launching Sunday, December 19th on Paramount+ - follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great...

Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
Harlem - First Look Promo

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a new comedy following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.
‘1883’ Teaser Trailer: First Look At Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Spin-Off

About the most unexpected thing in my life in the last year has been becoming a card-calling member of the “Yellowstone” hive, Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network TV series (the Oscar-nominated writer of “Hell or High Water“). “Yellowstone” is one of the most popular and most-watched shows on television, but it doesn’t get a lot of coverage because, well, it’s mostly watched by middle America and Red State viewers; the media isn’t so into it. It certainly didn’t seem like must-watch TV on the surface, But, as a show that’s essentially “The Godfather” set in Montana—crime, family, the no-going-back morass of morality that happens when you cross lines you cannot cross, and MidWest ranchers—I’ve found myself absolutely hooked on the show (it can be bafflingly soap-opera-ish, ridiculous and melodramatic, but it’s always rooted in humanist drama stuff about family that checks all my boxes).
Big Sky - Episode 2.06 - Heart-Shaped Charm - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Heart-shaped Charm” – Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley’s curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit when “Big Sky” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Ghosts - Episode 1.09 - Alberta's Fan - Press Release

ALBERTA IS THRILLED WHEN A SUPER-FAN OF HER MUSIC VISITS THE MANSION TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HER, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, DEC. 2. “Alberta’s Fan” – Alberta is thrilled when a super-fan of her music visits the mansion to learn more about her. Also, Thor convinces Hetty to go on a walk with him in hopes that it will spark a special memory, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 2 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
First 'Atlanta' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Makes It Look Like a Horror Movie

Donald Glover served up quite the Halloween treat for us last night, tweeting a cryptic teaser for the hotly anticipated third season of Atlanta. In a seasonally appropriate, spooky twist, the fifty-eight-second long trailer was posted on the website "Gilga.com," only accessible from 8PM to 3AM local time. The teaser...
One Piece - Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson & Taz Skylar Join Cast

Netflix has found its Monkey D. Luffy in Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) for its upcoming live-action series adaptation of the beloved anime series One Piece. Also joining the cast as the beloved pirates aboard the Thousand Sunny are Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter), Emily Rudd (Fear Street), Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point).
Downton Abbey has released teaser trailer for sequel – and it looks amazing

Downton Abbey has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film sequel – and it looks amazing. Sharing the shortened video to the official Instagram accounts, it was revealed that the full version of the teaser would premiere this weekend in theatres. The caption read: "The teaser trailer for #DowntonAbbey:...
Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.04 - Dreamcatcher - Press Release

Episode 104 – “Dreamcatcher” (Available to stream Thursday, November 11th) The crew has their first away mission on an undiscovered planet that manifests their deepest desires, only to realize the planet has desires of its own. Written by: Lisa Schultz Boyd. Directed by: Steve Ahn, Sung Shin.
HBO Max Debuts ‘And Just Like That’ Teaser Trailer and Release Date

“And Just Like That,” the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City,” is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes of the 10-episode season will then release one at a time on subsequent Thursdays. “And Just Like That” follows a new chapter in the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to navigate complicated New York City lives, love and careers — now in their 50s. The series, which is still in production in New York, also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker,...
Predator prequel Prey gets first teaser image and summer 2022 premiere

The upcoming Predator prequel from 20th Century Studios has been given a new title. Formerly known as Skulls, the film is now titled Prey. Check out the teaser image here…. Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) who made the film in secret without announcing it was ever a Predator prequel from a script by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan).
Station Eleven - First Look Promo + Promotional Photos

HBO Max releases teaser and first look images from the upcoming Max Original limited drama series, STATION ELEVEN, debuting December 16. Synopsis: A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. STATION ELEVEN is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 10th November 2021

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. All American - Episode 4.5 - Can It All Be So Simple. B Positive - Episode 2.5 - Novocaine, Bond and Bocce. B Positive...
CSI: Vegas - Episode 1.07 - In the Blood - Press Release

AN ABANDONED HORSE COVERED IN BLOOD LEADS THE CSI TEAM TO A HALFWAY HOUSE FOR CONVICTED MURDERERS, ON “CSI: VEGAS,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17. “In the Blood” – An abandoned horse covered in blood leads the CSI team to a halfway house for convicted murderers. Also, Grissom and Sara begin to circle their prime suspect in the David Hodges case, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Nov. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The Spiderwick Chronicles - In Development at Disney+

The Spiderwick Chronicles, a series of children’s fantasy adventure books, were adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring the likes of Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen. The books are now being adapted as a series by rival Disney+. The streamer announced the...
Moon Knight & She-Hulk Disney+ Series First Teaser Footage Hits Hard

If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fan, then today is your day as Disney+ is dropping basically everything it can today for you, like the stunning reveal of X-Men ’97. The biggest reveal, in terms of length, however, is probably the first teaser video clip footage of both the upcoming Moon Knight series starring Oscar Issac and She-Hulk show with Tatiana Maslany. The Disney+ footage, which is currently disseminating through unofficial channels, amounts to basically a full-length teaser for Moon Knight and a TV commercial for She-Hulk.
NBC Announces 2022 Midseason Premiere Dates

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT) 8-8:30 p.m. — Kenan (Season 2 premiere) 9-10 p.m. — That’s My Jam (Time period premiere) 10-11 p.m. — Ordinary Joe (Season 1B premiere) Tuesday, January 4. 8-8:30 p.m. — AMERICAN AUTO (Time period premiere) 8:30-9 P.M — GRAND CREW (Time period...
Baymax TV series gets first teaser trailer to celebrate Disney Plus Day

The first trailer for the upcoming Baymax TV series has debuted as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations. Yes, that’s right, your personal healthcare companion is back for more adventures. Baymax! was first announced at Disney’s 2022 Investors Day presentation and is a spin-off to the wildly popular Big Hero 6.
