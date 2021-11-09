1883 - First Look Teaser Promo

About the most unexpected thing in my life in the last year has been becoming a card-calling member of the “Yellowstone” hive, Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network TV series (the Oscar-nominated writer of “Hell or High Water“). “Yellowstone” is one of the most popular and most-watched shows on television, but it doesn’t get a lot of coverage because, well, it’s mostly watched by middle America and Red State viewers; the media isn’t so into it. It certainly didn’t seem like must-watch TV on the surface, But, as a show that’s essentially “The Godfather” set in Montana—crime, family, the no-going-back morass of morality that happens when you cross lines you cannot cross, and MidWest ranchers—I’ve found myself absolutely hooked on the show (it can be bafflingly soap-opera-ish, ridiculous and melodramatic, but it’s always rooted in humanist drama stuff about family that checks all my boxes).

