Adam Yates runs Barcelona marathon in under three hours

6, 5, 4, 3, 2… and now 1. American Olympian Shalane Flanagan on Sunday aims to finish the last of the world's six World Marathon Majors within six weeks. Two years after retiring from professional running, Flanagan began her journey at the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 26. Since then, the 40-year-old runner has traveled the world, finishing the marathons in London, Chicago, Boston and Portland, Oregon, where she ran a virtual version of the postponed Tokyo Marathon. On Sunday, she plans to complete this self-made challenge by competing in the New York City Marathon, a race she won in 2017. At the time, she became the first American woman to win that race in 40 years.

