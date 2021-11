Sergio Perez admits he is “incredibly excited” by the chance to fight for victory this weekend in the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Mexican has enjoyed huge support since Formula 1 returned to his home country in 2015, but has never had a car capable of finishing higher than seventh. Now at Red Bull and a two-time race-winner since his last visit to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Perez can’t wait for the opportunity to try and secure a third win in front of a partisan crowd.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO