When a powerful storm blew through the U.S. eastern coast, many homes were left without power for several days. When that happened to the Brandão family, they were able to borrow a generator. They made sure to only run it for a few minutes at a time but, eventually, they had to shut it down completely because they found it to be too noisy. Not realizing just how far away generators need to be from homes, they unplugged it and brought it inside.

