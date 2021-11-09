CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ChannelAdvisor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ ChannelAdvisor Corp. (ECOM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.5 million. The Morrisville, North Carolina-based...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Mexco Energy reports net income of over $1 million

Midland-based Mexco Energy Corp. reported net income of $1.103 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2021. This compares to a net loss of $341,640, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Operating revenues were $2,817,679...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Seneca Foods: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARION, N.Y. (AP) _ Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Friday reported earnings of $11.7 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Marion, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $372.3 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channeladvisor#Snapshot#Ap#Ecom#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Rise in Lending Is Another Sign Economy Is Bouncing Back

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. In another clear sign that the nation's economy is returning to pre-COVID levels of activity, the number of new credit accounts being opened is on par with where it was before the pandemic set in. U.S. consumers were approved for 217 million new...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Service companies are part of decarbonization effort

As the United Nation’s climate change conference continues in Glasgow, increased calls for the end of fossil fuels can be heard. “There is no pathway to a hydrocarbon-free society, at least for the near future,” stated Ole Engels, director, global disciplines at Baker Hughes. Part of a panel discussing energy...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) advanced 1.52% to $3,525.15 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $247.93 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy