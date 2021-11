Italian police fired water cannons and used batons and tear gas to disperse hundreds of people protesting against Jair Bolsonaro in the province of Padua on Monday.The Brazilian president’s great-grandfather Vittorio Bolzonaro was born in the city of Anguillara Vêneta, and was among a thousand people who had fled poverty in the Italian town and emigrated to Brazil in the 19th century. On Monday, the Paduan city hosted the president at a ceremony to grant him honorary citizenship.Local media reported that tensions have been brewing in the city since Anguillara Vêneta’s far-right mayor Alessandra Buoso decided to grant Mr...

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO