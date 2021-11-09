CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

WestRock: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ WestRock Co. (WRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $323.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Mexco Energy reports net income of over $1 million

Midland-based Mexco Energy Corp. reported net income of $1.103 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2021. This compares to a net loss of $341,640, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Operating revenues were $2,817,679...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westrock#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Wrk#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat shares drop 19% on poor quarter, weak outlook

The company's stock was initially pummeled more than 18% in extended trading Wednesday after it reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $19,3 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for one-time losses, Beyond reported a net loss of $36.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy