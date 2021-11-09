CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) _ The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $19.4 million. On a per-share basis, the...

www.mysanantonio.com

MySanAntonio

RenovaCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) _ RenovaCare Inc. (RCAR) on Friday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter. The Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access...
MySanAntonio

Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.
MySanAntonio

Power Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) _ Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Friday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its third quarter. The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The...
MySanAntonio

Cross Timbers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.3 million. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. The express trust posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using...
MySanAntonio

Air Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) _ Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Friday reported a loss of $66,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense...
MySanAntonio

Mexco Energy reports net income of over $1 million

Midland-based Mexco Energy Corp. reported net income of $1.103 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2021. This compares to a net loss of $341,640, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Operating revenues were $2,817,679...
MySanAntonio

Psychemedics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) _ Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Friday reported earnings of $739,000 in its third quarter. The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. The drug testing company posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights...
MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat shares drop 19% on poor quarter, weak outlook

The company's stock was initially pummeled more than 18% in extended trading Wednesday after it reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $19,3 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for one-time losses, Beyond reported a net loss of $36.8 million.
Benzinga

Hain Celestial Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year, to $454.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $442.59 million. Net sales from North America decreased 5% Y/Y, and International sales declined 13%. Adjusted gross margin for the quarter fell 24 basis points Y/Y to...
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
