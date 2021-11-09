CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving hosts can reach the Butterball Turkey-Talk Line via TikTok this year

WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Butterball brand has been a staple of Thanksgiving for 40 years....

www.wate.com

Mashed

The True Hero Of Your Thanksgiving Dinner, According To Butterball Experts

As soon as the last Halloween decorations are packed away, you know what that means — time to start thawing the turkey for Thanksgiving. Okay, maybe we're jumping the gun a bit, but it's not too soon to start planning what may be the year's biggest holiday meal. According to Finder, 88% of us will be gobbling down turkey as the main course. In 2019, this was estimated to be 292 million people sharing 46 million turkeys costing approximately $927 million. The average cost of a turkey keeps going up, too. Last Thanksgiving your typical turkey would run you $17.03, but now it's up to $20.15. With this kind of investment, you really don't want to mess things up, right?
FOOD & DRINKS
103.5 KISSFM

Idahoans Who Can’t Cook Turkey Can Call The Turkey Talk Line

I always looked forward to the day when I would head Thanksgiving dinner. I would be in charge of creating the menu and would be the head chef of the kitchen. I just didn’t think it would be this year. A lot of families are being forced to spend Thanksgiving apart this year meaning some of us will be facing new challenges in the kitchen.
IDAHO STATE
Distractify

This TikTok Creator Made a Thanksgiving "Turkey" out of Bread and We're Obsessed

Creator @cottageloaves posted a video on TikTok to showcase her Thanksgiving-inspired bread creation. In the video, which has over nine million views, she shows off her "turkey" loaf, which is a bread loaf molded into the shape of a turkey. At the beginning of the video, she lays out the dough in the shape of a turkey, making sure to cut off the sides in order to form the turkey's body parts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

These Easy TikTok Air Fryer Thanksgiving Recipes Include Turkey Legs And Pumpkin Bread

Thanksgiving is a time to give, well, thanks for all the people and things in your life. When it comes to your kitchen, there’s nothing you’re more thankful for than your air fryer. It’s your go-to kitchen appliance, whether you’re just making some crispy Brussels sprouts for dinner or viral pasta chips to snack on. You may even have plans to use your air fryer for your Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving dishes. Whether you have some ideas on what you’re bringing to the table or not, these easy air fryer Thanksgiving recipes will come in handy.
RECIPES
fox26houston.com

Butterball announces shortage of small turkeys, here's how to salvage your Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - The Butterball Turkey Hotline is now open. But do you have a turkey? Butterball just announced smaller turkeys will be harder to find this year. Many shoppers tell us they're already finding it hard to get their hands on turkeys for Thanksgiving, along with cranberry sauce, pumpkins, apples, and wine. And turkeys this year are hitting record prices.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

You can buy Thanksgiving turkeys online, but do it early

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With Thanksgiving just weeks away, now is the time to order your holiday bird. In the past, you probably purchased...
FOOD & DRINKS
Wicked Local

Barbara Leedom: Thanksgiving Turkey

'Tis November, time to think about turkeys. Rather, it’s time to start to think about eating them. My vegetarian and vegan friends don’t think about eating turkeys because they don’t eat them. I admire these friends, but I love turkey – turkey roasted for Thanksgiving, turkey potpies, turkey sandwiches with globs of mayo, turkey leftovers for freezing and taking out to enjoy on some frosty evening.
LIFESTYLE
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: Let's talk turkey about Thanksgiving orders

There's plenty of talk about rising costs for putting together a Thanksgiving meal. So if you want to leave the sourcing to someone else, here are some restaurants serving dine-in or to-go dinners to allow you to focus on your family — or enjoying the food. Remember that when it...
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Instant Pot Thanksgiving Turkey

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Instant Pot Thanksgiving turkey makes quick work of a smaller holiday dinner. Enough for 6 servings, it comes out incredibly moist and juicy and a couple of minutes under the broiler gives you a crispy, bronze skin too. Adapted...
RECIPES
North Country Public Radio

Turkey bisque as a prelude to Thanksgiving

It’s just a few weeks from the biggest day in the kitchen, and Chef Curtiss Hemm checks in with a recipe that makes use of leftover Thanksgiving turkey...or a velvety, creaming soup as a prelude. Todd Moe caught up with Chef Curtiss to talk about his favorite Turkey Bisque that...
RECIPES
MIX 107.9

Thanksgiving Turkeys Will Cost More And Might Be Scarce This Year

As you’ve probably noticed, the price of pretty much everything is up this year — and your Thanksgiving turkey is no exception. The American Farm Bureau has yet to chime in with their annual Thanksgiving dinner cost analysis. But last Friday, a USDA report showed smaller 8-to-16 pound frozen turkeys were selling for $1.41 per […]
AGRICULTURE

