They are two of the most exciting attacking players in world football, wingers with the ability to score as often as they create, and after a summer in which one emerged as a star of Euro 2020 and the other finally secured an €85 million move to the Premier League, this season should have been a showcase for Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho. But as they prepare for Saturday's 186th derby between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, both players find themselves on the fringes at their respective clubs, with neither expected to start the game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO