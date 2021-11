Attention all aviation enthusiasts! You’ll soon be able to buy upcycled memorabilia and bespoke furniture pieces salvaged from the first-ever Airbus A380 superjumbo operated by Emirates. The aircraft that was delivered to the carrier in 2008 is currently being dismantled at Dubai World Central Airport. Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, Adel Al Redha, posted photos of the A380 being taken apart on Instagram, which is a sorry sight for all those who loved the world’s largest passenger airliner. However, Redha also announced that some of the parts from the A380 will be “re-manufactured into different consumable items that will carry the aircraft’s trace.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO