The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office unveiled a new section of its website on Friday that reveals a broad range of statistics regarding how often District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff file criminal charges. The announcement comes as Boudin continues to face harsh criticism from city leaders and even his own former prosecutors, who believe the latest release of data does little to exonerate Boudin's office from what they describe as failing and dangerous polices.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO