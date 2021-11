It has been a long damn year, so I'd forgotten that people were making a grim Soulslike video game based on Pinocchio. Oh, but they are! And you can see that in the first gameplay trailer for Lies Of P. Some big Bloodborne vibes mixed with a bit of Sekiro, within an edgy murderworld based on the old story. As if anything could be scarier than the bit in the Disney version where the kids get turned into donkeys. But come, watch the trailer.

