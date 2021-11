LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Freeze Warning ends at 9am for counties in Oklahoma as well as Montague County. Temperatures hit freezing in Lawton and areas to the North. Counties bordering the red river and to the South had temperatures just above 32 degrees. Overall, a chilly Saturday morning but as the sun rises, we will rebound nicely anywhere between the mid 60s in eastern counties to low 70s in western counties. Wind will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

