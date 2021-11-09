TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore Roosevelt

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2021. In 1620, the...

thefocus.news

What's the meaning of oorah chant as US Marines mark 246th birthday?

10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
FESTIVAL
Washington Post

In 1921, the first soldier of the Tomb of the Unknowns was laid to rest. The memorial was caught on film.

It was cold and raining that afternoon, and officials had spread sand on the gangway so the sailors carrying the precious casket off the ship wouldn’t slip. On the dock at the Washington Navy Yard, VIPs stood at attention, awaiting the return of America’s unknown soldier. The USS Olympia, which had carried the body from France, rang out eight bells — a traditional salute to the fallen.
MILITARY
TIME

Why Four Black Women Stood Up to the U.S. Army During World War II

Earlier this year, the women of the 6888 th Postal Battalion Directory got a step closer to finally receiving the recognition they deserve. The Senate passed legislation to award the only all-Black Women’s Army Corps (WACs) deployed overseas during World War II the Congressional Gold Medal. The “Six Triple Eight” self-contained postal unit completed the seemingly impossible task of tackling the mail backlog during the final months of the war. Now, activists are pushing the House to move on the legislation to make the recognition official.
MILITARY
