Do Just One Thing

• Clean up and destroy any fallen, spoiled or mummified grapes and tree fruits that may harbor diseases over the winter. • Drain in-ground irrigation systems before winter weather arrives. • Clean leaves and other debris from house gutters. • Remove spent flowers and foliage of perennials after they are...
While knocking around the yard, admiring late butterflies passing through, picking a few hot peppers to dry for winter use, the busy ant in me is thinking ahead to next spring. It isn’t just the leaf raking, or the tool cleaning, or the neatening of the garden shed that I...
To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
When I was a kid, the bottom drawer under the oven was the broiler. It had a broiler pan and that is where we would cook a steak or toast the marshmallows on the sweet potatoes. Today, most ovens have a drawer under the oven, but it's not a broiler....
Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
Superstores and frozen meals already have a lot in common: they are both inherently easy. In one trip to Walmart, you can snag groceries, home decor, books, gadgets. And in one microwavable minute, the same is true for a frozen meal; without spending virtually any time or energy, you wind up with everything you need.
So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
As man’s best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It’s natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
If you're someone who can tolerate dairy, yogurt can be a healthy and nutritious part of your daily diet. It's packed with calcium for stronger bones, probiotics for better digestive health, and protein for strength and satiation (via Healthline). Whether you prefer regular yogurt, Greek yogurt, or even a non-dairy alternative like coconut milk or almond milk yogurt, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it. You can eat it plain, sprinkle some fruit and granola on top to make it a parfait, or blend it into a delicious smoothie.
Can dogs eat turkey? The short answer is yes. Dogs can eat turkey, but this comes with a few caveats. Plain, white meat turkey with no bones will usually make for a safe treat for pups, but there are plenty of exceptions. And as always, you must ask your vet before sharing human foods with your dog.
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. All-butter pie dough should be part of your arsenal because you’ll use it all the time, once you get comfortable with it. Butter makes it flaky, crisp, and perfect for any filling you like, whether sweet or savory. Adapted...
Spinach and Mushroom Pita Veganism is marked by a choice to abstain from the use of animal products, including in one’s diet. It is different from vegetarianism because vegetarians may consume some animal products, namely eggs, milk and honey, while vegans will not. There are many benefits to adopting a plant-based diet. Over the last […]
