Finding ourselves in sedentary state during the day happens from time to time, especially now, with so many people working from home and spending the bulk of their days indoor. However, moving for just five minutes out of every hour can help prevent the health effects linked to this inactivity. A research team out of King's College London published a recent study in the journal BMJ Neurology Open that examined physical activity in people who were anywhere from very agile and mobile to requiring help to move while living with genetic muscle disorders, like muscular dystrophy, in 2019 and towards the end of 2020 to find out how movement could impact their lifestyles.

FITNESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO